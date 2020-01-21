 
Brand Ave. Studios
more info

Brand Ave. Studios connects advertisers with the St. Louis Post-Dispatch audience through compelling content programs, from concept to production to distribution.

Southeast Missouri State simplifies student financial aid processes
sponsored

Southeast Missouri State simplifies student financial aid processes

SEMO 1

Photo provided by Southeast Missouri State University

Planning financially for college can be overwhelming, but Southeast Missouri State University is working to provide the tools and support students and their families need to make their higher education dreams a reality.

The office of Student Financial Services (SFS) at Southeast has new and simplified processes in place to better serve prospective and current students.

“We know financial aid can be a hurdle, but we strive to make it a hurdle students can easily step over instead of leaping,” says Matthew Kearney, director of Southeast’s Student Financial Services.

SEMO 2

Photo provided by Southeast Missouri State University

One of those hurdles, he says, can be when students are selected by the U.S. Department of Education for FAFSA verification to provide additional documents to confirm the information submitted on the FAFSA is correct. For those students, a new SFS process is tracking their status through every step and streamlining the awarding of student financial aid.

“Communication is the key, and we are making sure everything is clear and consistent for students to understand,” Kearney says. “The new process is more efficient.”

SEMO 3

Campus life at Southeast Missouri State University. Photo provided by Southeast Missouri State University

SFS is also working to improve communication with students throughout their entire time at Southeast, with phone calls and emails to returning students who may have additional financial planning and documentation to complete while at the University.

SEMO 4

Photo provided by Southeast Missouri State University

Further simplification this year is the elimination of a previous requirement for students to complete acceptance paperwork for federal Pell Grants, Access Missouri grants, merit scholarships or most endowed scholarships before agreeing to a student loan. Those benefits are now automatically granted and applied to their accounts on their behalf.

“Any time there’s a barrier and an additional step, it’s easier for students to walk away or give up,” Kearney says. “We can help students feel confident and prepared from their first day on campus until their last.”

SFS will implement a five-month payment plan option starting with the spring 2020 semester billing, providing students another opportunity to help manage and cover their costs on a schedule that better suits their needs. In addition, SFS has changed its billing cycle to better accommodate students, with payments due at the beginning of the month.

“At Southeast, if something is confusing, we work to review each student’s situation personally with them,” Kearney says. “We do this every day for thousands of students, and we try to break it down and walk them through the process. Financial aid can be difficult, but we’re here to help. Southeast’s success is our students’ success.”

SEMO 5

Photos from Brandy Hepler's Education class. Photo provided by Southeast Missouri State University 
This content was produced by Brand Ave. Studios in collaboration with Southeast Missouri State University. The news and editorial departments of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch had no role in its creation or display. For more information about Brand Ave. Studios, contact tgriffin@stltoday.com.

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

The right way to leave a job
New Year New You

The right way to leave a job

Content by Metro Graphics. A new year often sparks change. Many people aspire to change jobs at the dawn of a new year, and such changes are more frequent than one might think.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports