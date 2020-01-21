Southeast Missouri State simplifies student financial aid processes

Planning financially for college can be overwhelming, but Southeast Missouri State University is working to provide the tools and support students and their families need to make their higher education dreams a reality.
The office of Student Financial Services (SFS) at Southeast has new and simplified processes in place to better serve prospective and current students.
“We know financial aid can be a hurdle, but we strive to make it a hurdle students can easily step over instead of leaping,” says Matthew Kearney, director of Southeast’s Student Financial Services.
One of those hurdles, he says, can be when students are selected by the U.S. Department of Education for FAFSA verification to provide additional documents to confirm the information submitted on the FAFSA is correct. For those students, a new SFS process is tracking their status through every step and streamlining the awarding of student financial aid.
“Communication is the key, and we are making sure everything is clear and consistent for students to understand,” Kearney says. “The new process is more efficient.”
SFS is also working to improve communication with students throughout their entire time at Southeast, with phone calls and emails to returning students who may have additional financial planning and documentation to complete while at the University.
Further simplification this year is the elimination of a previous requirement for students to complete acceptance paperwork for federal Pell Grants, Access Missouri grants, merit scholarships or most endowed scholarships before agreeing to a student loan. Those benefits are now automatically granted and applied to their accounts on their behalf.
“Any time there’s a barrier and an additional step, it’s easier for students to walk away or give up,” Kearney says. “We can help students feel confident and prepared from their first day on campus until their last.”
SFS will implement a five-month payment plan option starting with the spring 2020 semester billing, providing students another opportunity to help manage and cover their costs on a schedule that better suits their needs. In addition, SFS has changed its billing cycle to better accommodate students, with payments due at the beginning of the month.
“At Southeast, if something is confusing, we work to review each student’s situation personally with them,” Kearney says. “We do this every day for thousands of students, and we try to break it down and walk them through the process. Financial aid can be difficult, but we’re here to help. Southeast’s success is our students’ success.”