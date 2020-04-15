 
Southeast Missouri State University shares “virtually” everything about campus with students
sponsored

Southeast Missouri State University

While Southeast Missouri State University has suspended in-person campus visits at this time, students can still see all the dynamic campus has to offer through a virtual tour, videos, photos, student and faculty testimonials and more. 

“Our campus visit makes such an impact on prospective students and families,” says Director of Admissions Lenell Hahn. “Students always say the minute they visited campus, they fell in love with Southeast.” 

Hahn wants students to know the next best thing is available on a new virtual visit experience at semo.edu/visit. The page includes a mini tour of campus, individual tours of each of the residence halls as well as room layouts; an extensive gallery that shows the beauty of campus as well as the vibrance of campus life; and an extensive video playlist that highlights everything about campus, including hearing from current Southeast students and faculty. 

“We’ve created the next best thing to a campus visit to help students navigate our community and get a feel for the SEMO spirit,” says Hahn. “But we know the most important part of visiting campus is getting time to talk with your admission counselor and meeting with faculty.” 

Hahn says those opportunities are still available even when students can’t visit campus. All admission counselors are included, so students can find the counselor who works with their high school. There is a link to the counselor’s Calendly page, so students can schedule a video conference on the spot or request a virtual meeting with a faculty member. 

Hahn says it’s just one example of the personal support Southeast is famous for. 

“We take giving our students personal support and attention seriously,” Hahn says. “We help students find their individual path, so they triumph, are highly accomplished and ready to succeed. Prospective students are no different.” 

This content was produced by Brand Ave. Studios in collaboration with Southeast Missouri State University. The news and editorial departments of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch had no role in its creation or display. For more information about Brand Ave. Studios, contact tgriffin@stltoday.com.
 

