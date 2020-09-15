As you may have heard by now, The Great Forest Park Balloon Race, the largest and longest-running balloon festival in the Midwest, has been canceled for 2020.
While we cannot gather as we usually would in Forest Park this September, The Great Forest Park Balloon Race, presented by PNC Bank, is committed to bringing smiles and uplifting stories to St. Louis through challenging times.
Hot air balloon fans will still have the opportunity to see balloons soar over St. Louis this weekend!
“We encourage the community to take heart and keep their eyes to the skies. Our team is determined to bring smiles and moments of joy to St. Louis,” said Jessica Stegen, director of communications and event production for The Great Forest Park Balloon Race.
With the new theme, Lift Up St. Louis, The Great Forest Park Balloon Race, its dedicated local pilots and generous sponsors will surprise and delight St. Louis with colorful hot air balloons flying from various locations throughout the Greater St. Louis area.
These tribute flights will honor essential workers, educators, healthcare heroes and those standing up for change, and will take place Sept. 17−20 ― spanning the days the traditional event was originally scheduled.
Lift Up St. Louis will focus on the following:
Tribute Flights
Hot air balloons will fill the skies Sept. 17-20 in honor of essential workers, educators, healthcare heroes and those standing up for change. We will post on social media (especially real-time on Twitter @gfpballoonrace) with updates throughout the weekend on where in St. Louis you will be able to look up and see beautiful balloon soaring by! NOTE: there will not be an official event or gathering and flights will take place in multiple locations around the greater St. Louis area each day - not all from Forest Park.
Honorees
The GFPBR is working with its partners and sponsors to select 8-10 honorees to be featured as part of Lift Up St. Louis - these honorees will be representative of larger groups of people working so hard every day to keep our lives as normal as possible:
• Essential Workers
• Educators
• Healthcare Heroes
• Those Standing Up for Change
Community Involvement
GFPBR wants to hear about who Lifts YOU up!! It can be a nurse, grocery bagger, delivery person, family member or dear friend… maybe its even the pet you adopted during quarantine! Share a photo and shout out on your Facebook, Instagram or Twitter feed using the hashtag #LiftUpSTL! In doing so you can also help The Urban League of St. Louis – an organization dedicated to lifting up St. Louis year-round. For every post (Twitter, Facebook and Twitter) using #LiftUpSTL, GFPBR’s presenting sponsor PNC Bank will donate $25 to the Urban League – up to a total of $25,000!
This generous donation will benefit the Urban League’s Food/School Supply Giveaway Days, as well as Head Start/Early Start and early childhood education programs that serve children from birth to age 5 ― programs that are critically needed to combat the disruptions in learning that children have experienced due to COVID-19.
FAQs
Our planning and pilot team is very excited to fill the St. Louis skies with hot air balloons Sept. 17-20. We know this is new for 2020 and you likely have some questions about what to expect. Read on for details about this new twist on a beloved tradition.
Above all (pun intended): be sure to follow GFPBR on Twitter @gfpballoonrace at www.greatforestparkballoonrace.com/liftupstl for real-time updates about where to look up!
1. Are the Great Forest Park Balloon Race and Glow happening in Forest Park this weekend?
The Great Forest Park Balloon Race, the largest and longest-running balloon festival in the Midwest, has been canceled for 2020. While we cannot enjoy the 48th annual Great Forest Park Balloon Race in traditional format, GFPBR has its attention turned to honoring those who are helping get us all through these challenging times through the Lift Up St. Louis tribute flights across St. Louis, Sept. 17-20.
2. Where can I expect to see the balloons fly?
The GFPBR planning team has been hard at work selecting and getting approval for launch locations throughout St. Louis City and St. Louis County. Groups of balloons will launch from several locations around the area simultaneously. All flights will be weather permitting. Official launch locations will not be announced in advance – HOWEVER, you can follow the balloon race on Twitter @gfpballoonrace or and on their website at www.greatforestparkballoonrace.com/liftupstl for real-time updates each day as they take to the skies. General locations for where to see hot air balloons flying will be announced as soon as they know the balloons will be Up Up and Away! The team also plans on streaming live on social media while soaring overhead.
3. Will all of the balloons be launching from Central Fields in Forest Park like they normally do?
Several groups of hot air balloons will be in the skies over various parts of St. Louis City and County each day. We want to bring smiles to as many St. Louisans as we can and love to see where the winds take us and wave along the way! (See FAQ #2 for details)
4. What time should we expect to see hot air balloons during the tribute weekend (Sept. 17-20)?
Hot air balloons (weather permitting of course) will launch each morning between 6 and 8 A.M. (beginning Sept. 18th) and in the afternoon between 4 and 6 P.M. (beginning Sept. 17). These times statistically hold the most ideal wind conditions for our pilots to take to the skies.
5. Tribute flights? What does that mean, exactly?
The Great Forest Park Balloon Race has a wonderful history of bringing St. Louis together, and Lift Up St. Louis is a wonderful way to preserve that tradition in 2020. By joining together with presenting sponsor, PNC Bank, and all of their generous partners they want to recognize and applaud the countless individuals, organizations and industries that have helped lift up our community ― and that continue to be a source of courage and inspiration as our city presses on toward recovery. These flights are meant to help us all look to the future with hope.
