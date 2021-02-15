Washington University Infectious Diseases Physician at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and the John Cochran VA Medical Center. Member of the St. Louis City Board of Health
“I am a physician, and my area of specialty is infectious diseases. Today, I am fully vaccinated. I say that with the understanding this is a difficult topic for many in the Black and brown communities, who have a lot of mistrust about getting a vaccine and even accessing care. We have to be honest about why that is.
And that is because of years and years, dating back to slavery in the Black community, when we were treated unfairly. In the cases of Henrietta Lacks or the Tuskegee experiments, there were clear and documented cases of abuse, and this has resulted in mistrust that is valid and understandable.
So I don’t say you shouldn’t feel this way. I humbly say I completely understand. But I trust the science, and come to you today as a scientist, as a person who has dedicated her life to medicine and to public health, who is deeply passionate about Black and brown communities, the communities that have raised me and supported me.
We are getting the coronavirus at rates much higher than other groups and are dying at rates much higher than other groups. We need to look at the science. I have been looking at the science since the beginning.
I know some people have found it very worrisome that the vaccine came out so quickly, but the coronavirus comes from a family we had studied for many years. And all governments across the world, academic institutions, research institutions and pharmaceutical companies stopped what they were doing to literally focus on this virus and vaccines to answer it. We have clinical trials that have sound data, data that have been reviewed by diverse external review boards, that show this is highly efficacious and safe.
For myself and my family, I considered the risk or benefit of me taking the vaccine, versus the risk or benefit of me getting coronavirus and possibly dying from it. It is clear to me that the vaccine is one of the most important tools in our toolbox.
This has been an incredibly difficult year. I am exhausted, this work has been hard, losing people along the way has been taxing. But as a person who has received the vaccine, I have hope and incredible gratitude for the science that has brought us here.
This is a time to consider this vaccine because it is literally a matter of life or death.”