Best Maternity Hospital: Why St. Mary’s and SLUCare are a top choice for mothers-to-be

The goal for every mother-to-be is the same: a healthy baby. But the path to getting there looks different for everyone.
That’s why it’s important to have a birth partner such as SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital, recognized as a 2020 “Best Maternity Hospital” by Newsweek for its standards of excellence — the only hospital in the region to receive this honor.
In partnership with SLUCare physicians, St. Mary’s delivers more than 3,000 babies a year and has earned national recognition for achieving low rates of C-sections, episiotomies and early elective deliveries.
The experienced doctors and staff are able to handle the most critical pregnancies and births. Every mother and baby receives the same top-notch attention and care, whether birth is achieved through vaginal delivery or caesarean, also known as a C-section.
“We’ve got one of the lowest primary C-section rates in the nation,” says Dr. Amy Ravin, a SLUCare obstetrician and gynecologist who practices at St. Mary’s. “I think that is partly because we’re very patient in giving women and their babies plenty of time to progress through labor. As long as mom and baby are both doing well, we don’t have to be so hasty to say things are not progressing.”
Patience in the delivery room
Patience in the delivery room has long been the advice from the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. Still, the rate of C-sections in the United States is nearly one-third of all births.
That’s a concern because a C-section, while in many cases necessary and even lifesaving, is still major abdominal surgery and carries higher risk of pain, bleeding and infection for the mother, as well as a longer recovery period. And often, a primary C-section leads to subsequent C-sections for the woman and the risk of more complications in future pregnancies.
Dr. Ravin says physicians and other specialists at St. Mary’s are committed to allowing women to continue through labor, no matter how slowly, as long as progress is still being made and the health of mother and baby allow it.
“At some point, after three to four hours of pushing, that’s when we can say this is not the route that’s going to be workable for you,” Dr. Ravin says. “But many times the baby will continue to progress and it results in a regular vaginal delivery.”
Eloise, a recent first-time mom, chose Dr. Ravin and St. Mary’s as her birth partner. After seeing Dr. Ravin throughout her pregnancy, she was confident she was in the best of hands. With input from Dr. Ravin, Eloise developed a birth plan that included a vaginal delivery. But when she went into labor, the plan changed.
When things don’t go according to plan
“She had a totally normal pregnancy and went into labor,” Dr. Ravin says. “Labor progressed and she pushed for several hours, but despite her very best efforts, the baby did not descend. After several hours of pushing it became clear that the old-fashioned route was not going to be possible for her.”
Eloise ended up having an emergency C-section and delivered a healthy baby boy.
“I never felt worried,” Eloise says. “It was easy to trust Dr. Ravin’s experience, opinions and her guidance. She got us through every decision and made sure it was the safest one for the both of us — my child and me — and she listened to us and made sure we were taken care of.”
