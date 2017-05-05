Get your legs summer-ready with help from SLUCare

Bulging, purple varicose veins can be more than a nuisance; they can be downright painful. Fortunately, patients today have more options than ever when it comes to treating them.
These days, many varicose vein sufferers are turning to treatments that are less invasive than surgery and cause little downtime.
At SLUCare, interventional radiologists such as Dr. Louis Maurice Morel-Ovalle use heat from laser or radiofrequency energy to seal off the targeted veins and send blood flowing through other, healthier veins.
“With these treatments, we have a shorter recovery, less discomfort, people can resume their activities right away, and there’s less scarring,” Dr. Morel-Ovalle says.
Varicose veins are common, especially among women as they age. They’re caused when the valves that keep your blood flowing up toward your heart fail.
While most varicose veins are simply a cosmetic concern, some can cause pain, cramping, burning, fatigue, itchiness and swelling. More serious problems can develop, such as blood clots.
Thank your mother
Heredity is a major culprit, so avoiding varicose veins may not be possible.
“If your mother or your father had varicose veins, you’re most likely to get them, too,” Dr. Morel-Ovalle says.
The good news is that treatments today are much less invasive than those of yesteryear.
“As opposed to the surgical treatment many years ago, which involved taking out the whole varicose vein, this treatment is basically a small incision in the skin for the needle to go in,” Dr. Morel-Ovalle says.
Heat seals the veins closed
From there, the doctor inserts a tiny tube called a catheter that sends laser energy or radiofrequency to the inside of the vein where the heat collapses and seals the vein closed.
Treatment for multiple varicose veins may require more visits. Doctors treat the larger veins first, then may go back and treat smaller veins or spider veins, sometimes using a procedure called sclerotherapy. With sclerotherapy, a solution is injected that irritates the lining of the vein, causing it to collapse and be reabsorbed.
Surgery is still warranted in some cases, Dr. Morel-Ovalle says, but most people should benefit from these more minimally invasive procedures, which typically last 45 minutes to an hour and require only local anesthesia.
“People are back to their regular activities right away,” he says.
Compression stockings are typically prescribed for a few days to a few weeks, and any pain or tenderness is treated with over-the-counter medications for a day or two.
