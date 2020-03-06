Get your legs summer-ready with help from SLUCare

Whether you suffer from symptoms caused by varicose veins or just don’t like the sight of them, SLUCare vascular surgeons are available to help you look and feel better.
Large, swollen varicose veins can make people feel self-conscious about baring their legs in shorts or skirts. But they can also cause significant discomfort and put a damper on your quality of life.
“Varicose veins are not only cosmetically unappealing, but they can also be painful and affect people’s daily lives,” says Dr. Matthew Smeds, a SLUCare vascular surgeon who practices at SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital. “When the end of the day comes around and your legs are hurting and you can’t do the things you want to do, it makes you less productive.”
Dr. Smeds is one of several SLUCare specialists offering the latest treatments for varicose veins and other vascular problems at a new office in the University Tower in Richmond Heights.
“This is our specialty”
The new office is a convenient and central location for anyone seeking help for varicose veins — and their less-symptomatic but also troublesome counterpart, spider veins. More importantly, it provides the specialists who can best treat them.
“The difference between us and vein centers is we’re all board-certified vascular surgeons,” Dr. Smeds says. “This is our specialty.”
Varicose and spider veins are an age-old problem for both men and women. But the good news is that treatments are ever-improving.
Today’s technology allows doctors to use minimally invasive procedures to treat vein incompetencies without surgery. The result is less downtime and less pain.
Varicose veins can be treated with endovenous ablation, which uses heat from laser or radiofrequency energy to destroy the bad vein, sending blood flowing through good veins. This procedure typically requires only small incisions to insert a tiny catheter into the vein. “In the old days you used to rip these veins out surgically,” Dr. Smeds says.
Spider veins — those tiny, purple blood vessels that appear just under the skin on legs and other areas of the body — typically are only a cosmetic concern and therefore not covered by insurance. Doctors treat them by injecting a solution that causes them to collapse and disappear.
VenaSeal™ is newest tool
Compression stockings are typically prescribed for a few days or weeks afterward, but an even newer technology may eliminate that step as well. With VenaSeal™, doctors inject medical glue into the vein to close it. This avoids the use of any heat source and is a single needle stick, Dr. Smeds says.
“It’s also well tolerated and sometimes patients don’t need compression stockings afterwards, as they do with other procedures,” he says. The procedure is FDA-approved, but not all insurance companies are covering it yet.
For more information about SLUCare Vascular Surgery and treatment for varicose and spider veins, call 314-577-8310 or visit: slucare.edu/vascular-surgery