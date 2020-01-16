SLUCare specialists offer relief from chronic sinus infections

Merrica Schell had yet another sinus infection, but this time the pain in her cheeks was almost more than she could bear. “I couldn’t live like that anymore,” Schell says. “It got to where the pain was so bad I almost couldn’t function. It was hot, burning, intense pain.”
Schell dealt with allergies and sinus infections for years. But this one was different. It was time to see a specialist.
“It wouldn’t respond to steroids or antibiotics,” says Dr. Joe Brunworth, a SLUCare otolaryngologist or ENT, who sees patients at SLUCare Otolaryngology, 555 N. New Ballas Rd. “She was miserable with pain in the face and drainage from the nose.”
Sinusitis, commonly called sinus infection, is one of the most prevalent patient complaints in the United States. It is marked by swelling of the tissues lining the sinus cavities located between your eyes, behind your nose and in your cheeks and forehead. The inflammation can be caused by a number of conditions such as a cold, allergies or polyps.
They know when they've had enough
Most everybody suffers at least one sinus infection in their lifetime, but recurrent or chronic sinusitis can be really troubling, Dr. Brunworth says. He tells patients that if they go through four to six rounds of antibiotics for sinus infections a year, it’s time to see a specialist.
“It’s a quality of life issue,” he says. “They know when they’ve had enough.”
Common complaints with sinusitis include nasal discharge, nasal congestion that makes it hard to breathe or smell and facial pain and pressure. To diagnose sinusitis, Dr. Brunworth performs a nasal endoscopy and a CT scan to help determine the cause and best form of treatment.
Many patients respond well to oral antihistamines or sinus rinses. The next level of defense includes antibiotics and steroids. If those treatments are not successful, Dr. Brunworth says, he talks to patients about immunotherapy or allergy shots and finally, surgery.
Unbearable pain
That was the case with Schell, who decided to undergo sinus surgery just a few weeks before a family vacation to the Bahamas. “The pain made the decision for me,” she says. “The thought of getting on the airplane just terrified me — the pressure changes would have been unbearable.”
Sinus surgery is performed under general anesthesia and usually lasts about two hours, Dr. Brunworth says. Patients go home the same day and recovery can take a couple of weeks.
During the surgery, the physician reaches the sinus cavities through the patient’s nostrils using a very thin tool called an endoscope. Using images sent from the endoscope, the doctor can open up small cavities so that mucus can drain out, remove any polyps causing blockages, take a culture to determine the type of infection, and irrigate to clear any debris.
“The vast majority of patients are happy they went through with it and feel significant relief from their symptoms,” Dr. Brunworth says.
For Schell, the relief was like night and day. “Within a couple of days, I was feeling so much better,” Schell says. “I was able to go on vacation — I was swimming and jumping off the boat into the water.”
“It has made a world of difference,” she says. “I no longer have any pain, and when I do get a sinus infection, it clears up much quicker.”
