SLUCare Swelling Clinic offers advanced relief for swollen legs

Scott Lotspeich first noticed swelling in his left leg after treatment for Hodgkin lymphoma 25 years ago.
His cancer treatment included the removal of a lymph node in his groin, which led to a buildup of fluid that caused his left leg to be noticeably larger than his right. But the therapies he tried then, including massage and compression, didn’t help much.
Today, Lotspeich has found relief with help from the specialists at the SLUCare Swelling Clinic, located in University Tower at 1034 S. Brentwood Blvd. The clinic brings together experts who can determine whether leg swelling stems from an issue with the heart, kidneys, veins or lymphatic system.
For Lotspeich, the problem was lymphedema, caused by the disruption to his lymphatic system. The newer therapies and equipment recommended by the SLUCare Swelling Clinic have made a “world of difference," he said.
“I would recommend talking to the doctors there to see what new options are out there,” Lotspeich said. “The earlier you get on this the better your outcome can be.”
A team of experts
The SLUCare Swelling Clinic includes experts in vascular surgery who work to determine the root causes of limb swelling and to treat the condition using the latest medical innovations and minimally invasive techniques. Director Dr. Matthew Smeds, a SLUCare vascular surgeon, said it’s important that the physicians, nurses and staff work as a team.
“There are a lot of causes for limb swelling and it may not be apparent to some general practitioners, and they end up sending patients to different specialists,” Dr. Smeds said. “The patients get kind of worn out from seeing a lot of different people without getting answers. Here, we have the providers under one roof and can hopefully resolve their issues more quickly.”
Patients typically see Karen Gregory first. She is an advanced practice nurse who has more than 15 years’ experience in vascular and plastic surgery. She evaluates the contributing causes for swelling and determines whether a patient should be seen by a surgeon, such as Dr. Smeds, or an internist, such as Dr. Paul Kunnath. Some cases may be managed more conservatively, for example with compression garments.
“I’m so glad I found you”
“Typically patients present with swelling and they don’t know why they have it,” Gregory said. “Some patients have seen multiple doctors. They say, ‘I’ve been to so many doctors — I’m so glad I found you.’”
For Lotspeich, 50, treatment has included a new type of two-piece compression garment that easily wraps around his leg — a huge improvement over the hosiery-style garment he once used. He wears the wrap 23 hours a day and uses an advanced type of pump that mechanically massages his leg for one hour a day. The pump helps move lymphatic fluid from his foot on up the leg to the body to return to the circulatory system.
The treatments have resulted in a significant reduction in the size of his swollen leg. And Lotspeich hopes that continued improvement will help him avoid complications such as cellulitis, a serious infection that landed him in the hospital in the past.
He said he was grateful to have found relief from the health care providers at the SLUCare Swelling Clinic.
“They’re up on all the new research and current processes and therapies that can be done,” he said. “It’s definitely good to deal with a group of specialists who are up to the date on all these new developments.”
For more information on the SLUCare Swelling Clinic, visit: slucare.edu/swelling-clinic.
