Living large without saving and a feisty "swipe-and-go" lifestyle can make handling financial curveballs, including pandemics, tough.
As a universal member representative at Electro Savings Credit Union, Erica Deckard presents members with an array of innovative products and options to help prepare for the emotional and financial effects of a job loss, a decrease in hours or any number of life's hurdles that can make it difficult to put food on the table. Basically, rectifying financial regret in a world of “what ifs.”
Achieve your financial and life goals
The innovative Electro arsenal includes Save-to-Win accounts, free Kasasa Cash Back Checking, a Lease-Like (Only Better) Auto Loan, Homes for Heroes home loans, student loan options and a 24/7 mobile-friendly digital dashboard for members, to name a few.
“We’re a little more adventurous here at Electro. Our goal is to help members succeed not just with their financial goals but their life goals,” Deckard said. “The pandemic has been a life lesson for everyone, making all of us more aware of how our lives can change in an instant. And while we all struggle in our own way with spending and saving issues, the better prepared we are in an emergency, the easier it will be for us to navigate through it.”
Practice financial awareness
Since the onset of the pandemic, Deckard is noticing an uptick in financial awareness among members and the importance of making solid long-term decisions that will benefit them on a rainy day. The idea of being able to put food on the table now seems to be more top of mind than that new video game system or expensive car.
“It appears that after a year of monumental “what ifs,” people are buying smart now,” Deckard said. “They are more financially aware of their situation, asking more questions about financial options, paying down debt and refinancing home loans. And that right there is a relief for many.”
Get rewarded for saving
A growing number of Electro members are taking advantage of some of the credit union's creative products designed to emphasize the benefits of saving. And even making a bit of money while doing it.
The Save-to-Win account, for example, gives members a chance to win monthly and quarterly cash prizes. There are multiple winners each month and quarter – up to 10 entries per month and 30 entries per quarter. In the two and one half years Electro has offered the Save-to-Win account, 105 lucky Electro members have collected cash prizes.
Still, others are turning spending into gains by earning up to four percent cash back on everyday debit card purchases without paying a monthly fee as part of the Kasasa Cash Back Checking account; members also receive refunds on ATM withdrawal fees nationwide (up to $25 per month) as part of this program.
Bigger financial goals are within reach with affordable loans
Those in the market for a new vehicle can buy more and pay less with the Lease-Like (Only Better) Auto Loan. Deckard said this particular loan makes it easier to upgrade to a vehicle a borrower may think he or she couldn’t afford while paying less. And the best part? The loan is good for both new and used vehicles. In addition, the company’s Homes for Heroes Home Loans qualifies educators, healthcare workers, first responders, and active and retired military, a $500 closing cost discount. Electro’s convenient user-friendly digital banking app allows members to manage their accounts, pay bills, transfer money or even text staff for help from anywhere.
“We’ve all had our struggles, and we’ve all been there at some point in our lives,” Deckard said. “We just want our members to know that there is an outlet at the end and you just have to keep chugging through it.”
By phone, text, app, email, drive-up, or in-person, Electro is ready to help during any of life’s “what ifs.”