Soldiers Memorial Military Museum is dedicated to telling the diverse stories of St. Louisans who served their country and highlighting their contributions to the nation’s military history.
“The longor you keep my Child from me the longor you will have to burn in hell and the qwicer youll get their.” These are the words of Private Spotswood Rice of the 67th United States Colored Troops (USCT).
Rice was brought to Missouri from Virginia in the 1840s. He married Orry Ferguson, and they had eight children. It was illegal for enslaved people to read and write, but he learned and read the Emancipation Proclamation to the enslaved people in his community. Rice enlisted in the Union Army in 1864 after liberating himself, his son and members of his community from slavery.
His wife Orry and all but two of his children joined Rice at Benton Barracks, located at what is now Fairgrounds Park. While stationed there, Spotswood became ill, but survived. Orry worked in the hospital, tending to her husband and other wounded and sick soldiers.
It was here that Spotswood wrote two powerful letters, the first to his daughters who were still enslaved, the second to Kitty Diggs, who enslaved them. Rice stated that he was coming to rescue his children and that Diggs was his enemy.
Rice’s letters highlight what the Civil War and being in the Union Army meant to formerly enslaved people. After the war, he became an AME minister and built several churches around the country, including churches in Cape Girardeau, Kansas and Colorado.
Every generation of Rice’s descendants has sent one member of the family to serve in the military. His descendant Chaplain (Major) Kyle Taylor is currently serving in the Army and gave the benediction at the Soldiers Memorial opening ceremony in November of 2018.
