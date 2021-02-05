We’ve always known small-business owners are strong, resilient people.
And perhaps that’s never been more true than this past year.
Everyone has been impacted by COVID-19 in one way or another. For small-business owners, the pandemic has not only been a threat to health and safety, it’s been a threat to their very livelihoods. We have seen entrepreneurs get creative, adapt and press on in ways that all of us can admire. And wherever possible, we have been honored to support these efforts.
Let’s be honest. We’re not out of the woods yet. Our experience has shown that, to effectively plan for ongoing uncertainty, small-business owners should take some time for a comprehensive review of where they are financially – and update their strategies for how to manage their assets.
A wealth advisor with experience serving small businesses can help business owners develop a holistic wealth plan that benefits both their business and their personal finances.
Meeting small-business owners where they are
“It’s an everyday focus,” said John Lynn, Midwest Area Wealth Executive for Regions Private Wealth Management in St. Louis. That focus is staying in touch with small-business clients and helping them navigate this time of uncertainty.
Not only has the team increased outreach to clients, advisors are also working more closely with their counterparts in Regions’ Commercial Banking division to provide a well-rounded support system for the businesses they serve.
“We are providing value-added contingency strategies for business owners who need to prepare for whatever lies ahead – even when the ‘whatever’ really isn’t known,” Lynn said. “That’s what we do – analyze the current environment, lean on our experience to shape our strategies, then work with clients step by step.”
2021 began with new financial lifelines being approved in Washington, and Lynn and his team started the new year working with teams from across the bank to extend resources wherever possible to business owners.
Personal and business financial planning
It is essential to evaluate a small-business owner’s entire financial picture by examining both their business and personal finances. We find that, often, small-business owners focus mainly on their company, without realizing there should be special considerations in managing their own finances as well. Creating wealth plans that complement each other is a challenging task, but we find it can be crucial to success.
“While each plan has its own aspects that we need to address, we really want to make sure we are bringing it all together and looking at it as a total picture – or enterprise point of view,” Lynn suggested. “Since small-business owners focus much of their attention on the business side of things, their personal finances can suffer.”
For example: estate planning. Or business succession. Or both. How will your cash flow be impacted by retirement? Who do you want to take over your company when you decide to step aside? These are all questions that are better asked now than later, Lynn advised.
Planning ahead amid current uncertainty
Regions develops well-thought-out wealth plans that are built to weather volatility in the market during uncertain times.
Lynn explained that as there is fluctuation in the market, advisors are focused on helping clients achieve their overall goals as opposed to focusing on how investment returns compare against short-term, artificial benchmarks.
“That’s really more secondary,” Lynn said. “The fact of the matter is, many clients are nervous right now for a number of reasons including market volatility, the state of the economy, potential tax changes down the road, and, of course, the pandemic we are all operating under.”
All are reasons why advisors are checking in a lot more often, he said. They want to be available to address any new concerns that may surface.
All of this impacts the questions advisors ask to learn more about their clients’ goals, and then select investments that are suited to help them reach those goals. When new money is contributed to accounts, advisors consistently take a thoughtful approach and work to ensure all those involved are comfortable with the path forward.
“We reassure our clients that dollar-cost averaging provides a cushion from the impacts of recent volatility” Lynn said. Dollar-cost averaging, or investing in the market regularly over time, reduces risk by protecting a portfolio from large market swings. Overall, this further emphasizes the importance of developing a comprehensive wealth plan, so clients understand that they are still on track to meet their stated goals amid increased volatility.
Reassurance – even during uncertainty
“This environment is an opportunity for our advisors to revisit clients’ financial plans with them and evaluate if they’re on track,” Lynn said.
Advisors come into the discussion ready to offer customized feedback. Specifically, they perform stress tests on each portfolio, applying different variables to evaluate how the current investment mix would perform under different scenarios, allowing for modifications as needed.
Lynn said the results of the stress tests have provided comfort amid current volatility – the majority of clients are still on track to meet their retirement and other outlined goals. This highlights the benefit of having a comprehensive financial plan incorporating a client’s business and personal finances, so clients can understand the state of their entire portfolio.
“For those who do not have a financial plan in place, this is an opportunity to create a plan which helps with making educated decisions and seeing the bigger picture as a result,” Lynn said.
New year, new start
True, the challenges of 2020 are carrying over into 2021, but there is significance to the start of a new year. Lynn said now is an ideal time to pause and “determine and confirm strategic planning goals regarding business growth.” Second, business owners should consider where they can make investments in areas that will improve efficiencies in their companies. Lynn defines such “value drivers” as “the identification and protection of key talent in the business, technology considerations for the business and employees, and rethinking marketing and interfacing with clients given the current environment.”
Above all, Lynn advises business owners to stay flexible and to be able to pivot quickly, whatever the market brings.
