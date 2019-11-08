The Saint Louis Science Center is reopening the newly renovated OMNIMAX Theater on Friday, Nov. 29, after undergoing the largest renovation since the theater opened in 1991. The theater will open on Nov. 29 with the feature-length film “Frozen 2,” along with IMAX® documentary “Great Bear Rainforest.” In addition, the IMAX documentary “Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation” will return to the theater.
The OMNIMAX has been closed since the end of July when the construction on the new improvements began.
The theater will now feature:
- IMAX’s next-generation laser technology designed for 180-degree domed theater environments – IMAX® with Laser. The groundbreaking new laser technology will further enhance The IMAX Experience® for guests. IMAX with Laser represents a quantum leap forward in cinema technology – providing audiences with the sharpest, brightest, clearest and most vivid digital images ever combined with powerful, immersive audio. The new technology will allow the Science Center to deliver a wider array of the highest-quality digital content – including documentaries and blockbuster films – and lead the industry with new kinds of cutting-edge educational experiences.
- IMAX’s state-of-the-art sound technology, which delivers the ultimate in power and precision. IMAX’s six-laser-aligned loudspeakers distribute equal volume throughout the theater to create an optimum listening environment that ensures every seat is the best seat in the house. Whether it’s hearing a pin drop or feeling the heart-palpitating force of a volcano erupting, audiences will experience complete audio immersion.
- New NanoSeam™ screen, making every inch of the dome surface completely uniform and seam-free.
- The ability to livestream and simulcast content, increasing the variety of presentation events.
- Wider seats with retractable arm rests, creating a more comfortable experience for guests.
The theater will add a wider variety of accessibility options, including:
- More accessible seating space for visitors in wheelchairs and their guests. (Guests who are in wheelchairs, use walkers or have difficulty with stairs should enter via the 3rd floor.)
- New personalized, adjustable captioning devices allow guests to see captions for their film using a device with adjustable privacy visors and mounts.
- New hearing assistance devices with optional Descriptive Video Services (DVS). This allows visitors with visual and hearing impairments to hear audio more clearly or hear descriptive narration of the film alongside film audio through headphones.
- Telecoil for those with compatible hearing aids and implants – no additional hardware is needed because visitors can set their devices to a t-coil or magnet setting and have theater audio directly transmitted into their device. Compatible with at least 70 precent of hearing aids currently in use.
Tickets for OMNIMAX documentaries and films are now available at slsc.org.
The mission of the Saint Louis Science Center is to ignite and sustain lifelong science and technology learning. Named a Smithsonian Institution Affiliate in 2016, the Saint Louis Science Center features more than 700 interactive exhibits, as well as the five-story OMNIMAX® Theater, Boeing Hall and the James S. McDonnell Planetarium. For more information about the Saint Louis Science Center, please visit slsc.org.