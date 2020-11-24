 Skip to main content
The St. Louis Area Foodbank needs YOU to help provide meals to local families this holiday season
sponsored

STL Food bank

Foodbank volunteer. Photo provided by St. Louis Area Foodbank

As Christmas in St. Louis and presenting sponsor, Ameren, solidified plans for the 2020 Thanksgiving Day Celebration, they also set their sights on bringing awareness and support to the immense food needs our region is facing in these tumultuous times.

Since 1975, the St. Louis Area Foodbank has been this region's response to hunger. In speaking to their President and CEO, Meredith Knopp, in became clear: the demand for food throughout our region is greater than ever before. Meeting that demand for an extended period will be a significant challenge.

The Foodbank is determined to address our region's needs with continued support from partners like Ameren and Christmas in St. Louis – and from members of the community like you.

Foodbank info

You can help build stronger communities by empowering people with food and hope this holiday season. Any donation amount can make a big impact. In fact, with every $25 the Foodbank can provide 100 meals to our neighbors struggling to access food.

Holiday BONUS: all gifts made by December 6th will be DOUBLED through the generous support of Ameren! 

Visit stlfoodbank.org/food4all or text Food4All to 76278 and donate today!

This content was produced by Brand Ave. Studios in collaboration with Christmas in St. Louis. The news and editorial departments of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch had no role in its creation or display. For more information about Brand Ave. Studios, contact tgriffin@brandavestudios.com.

