In 1916, Gin and Harukuchi Tanaka relocated from San Francisco to St. Louis. Their three sons Joseph, Chester and Edward were all born in St. Louis, attended local high schools and universities, and served in the 442nd Regimental Combat Team during World War II. This unit was comprised almost exclusively of Japanese Americans, and to date is the most decorated U.S. Army unit for its size and length of service.
A graduate of Washington University and Columbia University’s graduate school, Joe returned to St. Louis in 1940 and had just opened his own design business when Japan attacked Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941.
Joe was drafted in 1941 and spent the first three years of his service in Army training camps, where he utilized his degree in mechanical engineering to design training aids, charts and mechanical models at Camp Robinson, AK, and Camp Fannon, TX.
In 1943, President Roosevelt activated the 442nd to accommodate demands of draft-age Nisei (second-generation Japanese immigrants) from Hawaii who were designated as “enemy aliens” and were prohibited from enlisting. Anticipating he would soon be sent overseas with the unit, Joe enlisted in officer training and relocated to Ft. Benning, GA. On the advice of his fellow soldiers, however, he decided to remain an enlisted private and traveled overseas with the 442nd in 1944.
It was there, on the streets of Italy, in the chaos of combat, that Joe reunited with his brother Chester.
Chester, a technical sergeant in Company K, served with the 442nd for the entire length of the unit’s service in combat. A graduate of Washington University’s law school and a licensed pilot, Chester first attempted to enlist in the Army Air Corps, but was denied due to his Japanese ancestry (despite his full and clear U.S. citizenship). When the 442nd was formed in February 1943, Chester volunteered for service.
In October of ‘43, he was sent to Camp Shelby, Mississippi, where he trained as an expert marksman and became first acting sergeant of Company K alongside Nisei from Hawaii and the West Coast. In 1944, Chester traveled with the 442nd on Liberty Ships from Newport News, Virginia on a 28-day journey to Naples, Italy.
Chester’s unit moved to a staging area outside Naples, in the sparse Italian countryside, where they hiked, camped in valleys and attempted to avoid dreaded German “tree bursts” or exploding shells. Even in the midst of war, Chester meticulously documented the service of the 442nd as a medals nomination officer through interviews, reports and battle summaries. Chester participated in all seven campaigns of the 442nd, including the attack on German forces in April 1945 called “Operation Grapeshot” that helped end the war in Italy.
Eddie, a technical sergeant who had enlisted in 1943, remained in Europe even as the war was ending. His unit of the 442nd was tasked with overseeing German prisoners of war in an American-occupied German town in 1945-1946. He befriended multiple prisoners, including one man named Paul Penczner, a Hungarian orphan forced to fight for the German Axis who was wounded, captured and shipped to an American camp. Using an army tent as a canvas and a frame fashioned from a wooden box of ammunition, Penczner painted a portrait of Eddie in uniform.
Upon returning from military service, the Tanaka brothers remained active in supporting and advocating for the Japanese American community.
Joseph was an active member of the St. Louis Japanese American Citizens League. In 1981, he testified before the Commission on Wartime Relocation and Internment of Civilians in Chicago.
Later in his life, Chester moved to Oakland, CA where he devoted time to researching and compiling the histories of Japanese Americans who served in the war. He is the author of “Go For Broke: A Pictorial History of the Japanese-American 100th Infantry Battalion and the 442nd Regimental Combat Team.” He also worked closely with curator Eric Saul at the Presidio Army Museum to develop an exhibition entitled “Go For Broke: The Story of the Japanese American Soldier in World War II” in 1981.
Joseph and Edward are buried with honors at the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis. Chester spent his final years in Hawaii until his passing in 1995.
The World War II stories of the Tanaka brothers and other St. Louisans of Japanese American ancestry are told at Soldiers Memorial Military Museum in Righting a Wrong: Japanese Americans and World War II. The exhibition is open July 24 – October 3, 2021.
This traveling exhibition from the Smithsonian Institution examines the history and impact of Executive Order 9066 that led to the incarceration of 75,000 Americans of Japanese ancestry and 45,000 Japanese nationals following the attack on Pearl Harbor. It also shares the story of brave Japanese American men who risked their lives fighting for the United States, as well as the efforts by the Japanese American community four decades later to urge the nation to confront the wrong it had done — and make it right.
