 
Brand Ave. Studios
more info

Brand Ave. Studios connects advertisers with the St. Louis Post-Dispatch audience through compelling content programs, from concept to production to distribution.

Truman State University president to high school seniors: “We see you.”
sponsored

Truman State University president to high school seniors: “We see you.”

Truman State University 1

Truman student life. Photo provided by Truman State University

We see you, high school seniors. We know you never imagined your senior year would end like this. We know that because of all the uncertainty, you wonder what the future will hold. We know that especially in this time of heartache and despair, you want to make a positive difference. And we know that to power through these challenging times and achieve your goals, now is the time to be a bulldog.

Photo provided by Truman State University

Kirk Memorial at Truman State University. Photo provided by Truman State University

As the president of Truman State University – Home of the Bulldogs! – I can attest to the fact that what is said about bulldogs is true; they are resolute, resilient, kind, supportive and they never give up. Truman Bulldogs are prepared to take on any challenge. Through significant and highly engaged interaction, mentorship and collaboration with faculty and staff, Truman students develop the critical thinking, complex problem-solving, written and oral communication and teamwork skills that prepare them for a future that can’t be predicted. These unsettling times certainly make it clear that it is imperative to know how to successfully navigate the unpredictable.

Because they have the necessary transferable skills and qualities to enable them to adapt and thrive in an ever-changing world and workplace, our graduates land with top employers and graduate programs. Given their vital skills, I have no doubt Truman graduates will be even more sought after in the future.

Photo provided by Truman State University

President Thomas visiting with students. Photo provided by Truman State University

If you are looking for a nationally recognized, welcoming and safe university that still has scholarship money available and isn’t too far, but far enough away from home, then you need to check out Truman State University! Being a Bulldog will give you the skills and knowledge you need to have a positive impact on your own life as well as on the lives of others.

We would love to hear from you and provide all the information you need to know about how to become a Bulldog – reach out to the Office of Admission at admissions@truman.edu or call us at (660) 785-4114.

Stay strong, celebrate earning your high school diploma and all you have accomplished, and know that Bulldog Nation is here for you now and as you take the next step in your educational journey. I hope I will see you in person at Truman this fall!

Dr. Sue Thomas

President

Truman State University

truman.edu/admission-cost

This content was produced by Brand Ave. Studios in collaboration with Truman State University. The news and editorial departments of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch had no role in its creation or display. For more information about Brand Ave. Studios, contact tgriffin@stltoday.com.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports