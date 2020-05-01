Truman State University president to high school seniors: “We see you.”

We see you, high school seniors. We know you never imagined your senior year would end like this. We know that because of all the uncertainty, you wonder what the future will hold. We know that especially in this time of heartache and despair, you want to make a positive difference. And we know that to power through these challenging times and achieve your goals, now is the time to be a bulldog.
As the president of Truman State University – Home of the Bulldogs! – I can attest to the fact that what is said about bulldogs is true; they are resolute, resilient, kind, supportive and they never give up. Truman Bulldogs are prepared to take on any challenge. Through significant and highly engaged interaction, mentorship and collaboration with faculty and staff, Truman students develop the critical thinking, complex problem-solving, written and oral communication and teamwork skills that prepare them for a future that can’t be predicted. These unsettling times certainly make it clear that it is imperative to know how to successfully navigate the unpredictable.
Because they have the necessary transferable skills and qualities to enable them to adapt and thrive in an ever-changing world and workplace, our graduates land with top employers and graduate programs. Given their vital skills, I have no doubt Truman graduates will be even more sought after in the future.
If you are looking for a nationally recognized, welcoming and safe university that still has scholarship money available and isn’t too far, but far enough away from home, then you need to check out Truman State University! Being a Bulldog will give you the skills and knowledge you need to have a positive impact on your own life as well as on the lives of others.
We would love to hear from you and provide all the information you need to know about how to become a Bulldog – reach out to the Office of Admission at admissions@truman.edu or call us at (660) 785-4114.
Stay strong, celebrate earning your high school diploma and all you have accomplished, and know that Bulldog Nation is here for you now and as you take the next step in your educational journey. I hope I will see you in person at Truman this fall!
Dr. Sue Thomas
President
Truman State University
