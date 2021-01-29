 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This content was produced by Brand Ave. Studios. The news and editorial departments of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch had no role in its creation or display. Brand Ave. Studios connects advertisers with a targeted audience through compelling content programs, from concept to production and distribution. For more information contact sales@brandavestudios.com.
UCM celebrates 150 years of preparing students for successful futures
UCM celebrates 150 years of preparing students for successful futures
sponsored

UCM celebrates 150 years of preparing students for successful futures

For 150 years, the University of Central Missouri has provided unparalleled student support, exceptional academic programs and valuable learning opportunities, helping students achieve success through affordable access to a high-quality education. Originally established as a training school for teachers, UCM opened its doors in 1871 with only 30 students in a rented building. It is now home to approximately 10,000 students who represent 43 states and 32 countries. With a motto of “Education for Service,” the university has remained consistent in its pursuit to transform students into lifelong learners dedicated to serving their communities. This consistency has been the key not only to institutional success, but the continued success of every individual who graduates with a UCM degree. 

Top-ranked university

UCM is consistently ranked as a top university by U.S. News & World Report and The Princeton Review, and 95 percent of UCM graduates launch their career or continue their education within six months of graduation. By pairing ambitions with meaningful opportunities and superior support, UCM enters its 150th year of service unrivaled in its pursuit of providing students with valuable degrees and the experience needed for long-term success.

Unmatched student support 

Many reasons can be attributed to UCM’s sesquicentennial success, but none more important than its dedication to student support. Students benefit from advantages including:

  • Locations in Warrensburg, Lee’s Summit and online
  • Free counseling and mental health services, and the only accredited Counseling Center at a Missouri public institution
  • An innovative Success Advising Center
  • Expert tutoring for 100-plus courses
  • Review and editing services from the Writing Center
  • State-of-the-art learning environments
  • Free career counseling and assistance with graduate school preparation

 Commitment to affordability

At the University of Central Missouri, students can spend less without sacrificing quality. With costs lower than the Missouri and national average, UCM believes everyone deserves affordable access to a high-quality education. It has also been recognized by the student finance bureau LendEDU for having one of the lowest national student debt numbers for 2019 graduates. An impressive 92 percent of UCM undergraduates receive financial aid.

UCM offers many renewable scholarships, and all scholarships are stackable, meaning students may qualify for multiple UCM scholarships on top of other federal and state financial aid. Finding and applying for scholarships is easy with UCM Scholarship Finder, which allows students to apply for multiple scholarships at one time with a single application that is automatically submitted toward all eligible scholarships.

World-class faculty

With a 17-to-1 student-to-faculty ratio and average class size of 21, UCM’s expert faculty genuinely care about the success of their students and see them as individuals, not just a number. From aviation to cybersecurity, UCM professors work hard throughout 150-plus academic programs to provide experiences that will enhance students’ skills and help them discover their career potential.

It’s a great time to apply, because UCM is now test-optional! This means that students applying to UCM with a 2.75 GPA or higher may be admitted without submitting an ACT or SAT test score. Students admitted as test-optional will also receive a $1,000 Red & Black Scholarship.

Learn more about UCM’s sesquicentennial at 150.ucmo.edu, and become part of UCM’s 150-year legacy by applying today at ucmo.edu/apply!

This content was produced by Brand Ave. Studios in collaboration with University of Central Missouri. The news and editorial departments had no role in its creation or display. For more information about Brand Ave. Studios, contact sales@brandavestudios.com

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports