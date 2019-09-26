The University of Central Missouri is the state leader in degree completion of full-time equivalent (FTE) students among Missouri public universities. Statistics recently released by the Missouri Department of Higher Education (MDHE) show that between fiscal years 2015-2017, UCM’s degree completion rate per FTE was 50.5 percent. This figure is the highest among all of Missouri’s public universities.
This accomplishment is not a surprise to the UCM faculty and staff who dedicate their time to ensuring every student is successful, whether they study at the flagship Warrensburg campus or at UCM - Lee’s Summit, located at the state-of-the-art Missouri Innovation Campus in the Kansas City metro area.
What UCM is doing differently than other schools
UCM is able to achieve such high completion rates because of aggressive, student-centric initiatives put in place to support student retention and graduation. UCM students benefit from the following advantages to keep them on track:
- A brand-new Success Advising Center
- Academic support offered 24/7 through in-person and online resources
- Commitment to affordability
- State-of-the-art learning environments including an airport and nursing suite
UCM graduates earn jobs
For the past 150 years, UCM has been graduating students who get employed. In fact, 97 percent of UCM students launch their career or begin graduate school within six months of graduation! From professional pilots and cyber security hacking experts to award-winning teachers and internationally recognized artists and musicians, starting salaries from UCM’s undergraduate programs are as high as $75,000! UCM students also benefit from the generosity of more than 100,000 living alumni – 9,000 of whom are living in St. Louis – who offer more networking and post-graduate support than other schools.