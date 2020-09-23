University of Central Missouri to celebrate 150 years of academic excellence

Originally established as a training school for teachers, the University of Central Missouri will soon celebrate 150 years of academic excellence. UCM opened its doors in 1871 with only 30 students in a rented building and is now home to approximately 11,000 students who represent nearly every state and 50 countries. With a motto of “Education for Service,” the university has remained consistent in its mission – transforming students into lifelong learners dedicated to serving their communities. This consistency has been the key not only to institutional success, but the continued success of every individual who graduates with a valuable UCM degree.
UNMATCHED STUDENT SUPPORT
Many reasons can be attributed to UCM’s sesquicentennial success, but none more important than its dedication to student support. Students benefit from advantages including:
- Locations in Warrensburg, Lee’s Summit and online
- The only accredited counseling center at a Missouri public institution
- An innovative Success Advising Center
- Expert tutoring for 100+ courses
- State-of-the-art learning environments
COMMITMENT TO AFFORDABILITY
With costs lower than the Missouri and national average, UCM believes everyone deserves affordable access to a high-quality education. It has also been recognized by the student finance bureau LendEDU for having one of the lowest national student debt numbers for 2019 graduates. An impressive 92% of UCM undergraduates receive financial aid.
WORLD-CLASS FACULTY
With a 17:1 student-to-faculty ratio and average class size of 21, UCM’s expert faculty genuinely care about the success of their students and see them as individuals, not just a number. From aviation to cybersecurity, UCM professors work hard throughout 150+ academic programs to provide experiences that will enhance students’ skills and help them discover their career potential.
UCM is consistently ranked as a top university by U.S. News & World Report and the Princeton Review, and 95% of UCM graduates launch their career or continue their education within six months of graduation. By pairing ambitions with meaningful opportunities and superior support, UCM approaches its 150th year of service unrivaled in its pursuit of providing students with valuable degrees and the experience needed for long-term success.
Learn more at: ucmo.edu
This content was produced by Brand Ave. Studios in collaboration with University of Central Missouri . The news and editorial departments of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch had no role in its creation or display. For more information about Brand Ave. Studios, contact tgriffin@brandavestudios.com.
