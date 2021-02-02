Westminster College in Fulton, Missouri: A small college with a powerful impact

At Westminster, we firmly believe that each of us has come into this world with a purpose — to not simply be, but to become the embodiment of everything extraordinary that lives inside of us. At Westminster, you will find the intensive focus and clarity to unleash the power in your purpose.
Founded in 1851 and home of Winston Churchill’s “Iron Curtain” speech, Westminster College in Fulton, Missouri, is ranked prestigiously by U.S. News & World Report as a National Liberal Arts College. The institution is in the top 15 percent for graduate earnings and boasts a 98 percent placement rate. Westminster also is a Forbes Best Value College.
A modern-day Liberal Arts education
Westminster’s mission is to educate and inspire all of its students through a distinctive liberal arts curriculum and dynamic developmental experience. Each day, our students are challenged to be critically aware, lifelong learners. They become leaders of character who are committed to the values of integrity, fairness, respect and responsibility.
What does this mean for you?
- You will be a problem-solver and deep thinker.
- Your coursework will challenge you to make broad connections between a variety of disciplines.
- You will be able to write about and discuss present-day topics with keen understanding and sensitivity to the past.
These are the foundations of a modern-day liberal arts education.
Majors, minors and special programs
Westminster offers 29 majors and 39 minors, including a unique Self-Designed major that makes your program of study fit like a glove to your specific interests. In addition, our Special Programs — Honors, Law, and Health Professions (complete with a state-of-the-art Cadaver Lab) — offer distinctive skills and training.
Our dual-degree programs in Chiropractic, Engineering and Nursing give you a professional edge, with partner institutions such as Logan University of Chiropractic in Chesterfield, Missouri, Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, and Goldfarb School of Nursing at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. Do you dream of attending law or medical school someday? Our Special and Dual-Degree Programs give you the foundation necessary to achieve graduate school acceptance and success.
Wary of learning from teaching assistants? Westminster students never meet them. Instead, they experience unique, close interaction with faculty through a 10:1 student-to-faculty ratio. In addition, our students are provided ample opportunities for graduate-level research, travel, field studies and internships: opportunities often not found at larger institutions.
A personalized plan for each student
At Westminster, nobody falls through the cracks. Every student is known by our faculty and staff, and with your input, we form a plan for you and you alone. Our comprehensive plan for offering every student a dynamic developmental experience is interwoven into our special Columns Commitment: a comprehensive four-year plan tailored to each individual that helps students develop into leaders in a global community.
The Columns Commitment captures the transformation that takes place for students at Westminster College between our time-honored Columns ceremonies — where students walk for the first time onto campus until they leave four years later.
Vibrant Student Life programs
Socially, Westminster is a vibrant community with a family feel. We offer lively Student Life programs in a caring campus environment, with more than 200 campus-sponsored activities per year. The College boasts 50 clubs and organizations, six fraternities, three sororities and 18 NCAA Division III Blue Jays sports teams.
A charming, storybook small town
Located on a quiet, 86-acre campus, Westminster is in middle of an oasis of small-town charm. Fulton has been named one of the “Coolest Small Towns in America” by Budget Travel Magazine. The mid-Missouri location also recently landed in The Wall Street Journal and Smithsonian Magazine for its many unique and historic attractions, including cobbled streets, a gourmet popcorn bar, upscale restaurants, annual festivals and much more.
A career path just for you
Through the Office of Advising and Career Development in our Student Success Center, you will find experiential education opportunities such as internships, service learning projects and teaching assistantships. Our Career Development staff can help prepare you for job interviews as well as assist you in a professional job search. And our tight-knit alumni community offers networking opportunities and services to our students.
For more information about Westminster College or to schedule an in-person visit (or visit us via Facetime or Zoom), please call 573-592-5251. You also may visit virtually and learn more about us at wcmo.edu.