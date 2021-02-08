At SIU Carbondale, you’ll experience hands-on learning in every major and participate in a supportive academic environment. You’ll see that our alumni remain connected to their alma mater. You’ll get to know faculty members who bring creative and research experience into the classroom, mentor students one on one and encourage you to reach your best you. That’s SIU Carbondale; that’s what it means to be a Saluki.
It’s a Saluki Nation
We’ve eliminated out-of-state tuition! No matter which state you call home, you’ll pay the same tuition as Illinois students. SIU Carbondale has a long history of opening doors for students, welcoming many who are the first in their families to go to college as well as those who are third- and fourth-generation Salukis. We’re a community – and that goes beyond state lines.
We’re serious about supporting our Saluki community. The Saluki Commitment is our pledge that tuition and mandatory fees are fully covered for eight consecutive semesters for qualifying new students – at no cost to them or their families.
Remember to fill out the FAFSA and include SIU’s code: 001758. When you apply, include the General Scholarship Application to apply for every scholarship for which you are eligible. We want you here – we’ll do our best to help you come here and stay here.
Ready for anything. That’s a Saluki.
SIU offers more than 200 majors, minors and specializations catering to career goals in areas from the arts through the sciences - including business, communications, engineering, education, health services, technology, social sciences, agriculture, sustainability and more. You’ll learn applicable career and academic skills as part of your regular course work, but there are many additional options for field experience and on-the-job style training.
A university that does both
SIU Carbondale offers the resources of a major university with the personal touch of a small college. That’s why you can have real one-on-one time with your teachers, why lab time and studio time is hands-on time, not waiting time and why you can make yourself heard.
You’ll find that SIU Carbondale is a supportive environment. Students celebrate each other’s accomplishments and faculty members are truly interested in your success. We encourage you to get to know your teachers -- besides being respected in their fields, they are pretty nice people, they have good career advice and some of them tell great stories!
The Saluki lifestyle
Most freshmen live on campus. Students may choose a Living Learning Community, which are areas of residence halls for students of similar majors or interests. LLCs provide study groups, tutoring, and the shared experience of students with similar college experiences.
And we’ve got more space! Residence hall rooms are single occupancy, which means you’ll have a suitemate and plenty of room for privacy and safety protocols.
We are diligent in our observation of COVID-19 safety protocols but even under these extraordinary circumstances, there are many opportunities to get involved on campus and to make lifelong friends. There are hundreds of Registered Student Organizations (RSO) on campus. Many are affiliated with a major or career path, and some are social or traditional “Greek” fraternities and sororities. ProTip: Check out our Esports Arena, a gamer’s paradise, where you can join a team or play solo.
A new standard
We want you to know – we see you. You are more than a test score. A standardized test simply can’t measure everything about you. So we tossed it out – SIU does not require ACT or SAT scores for admission. If your high school GPA is 2.75 or higher, you don’t need test scores for scholarship applications either. One less thing for you to worry about so you can focus on what matters – your future. For more information, visit connect.siu.edu/saluki