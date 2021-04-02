Spotted: Red-hot Plymouth Duster sporting Kahoks Purple!

The Duster seen here is a 1973 model, decked out in Basin Street Blue, one of 16 colors on the Duster palette for 1973. Oh yes, about that headline reference to Kahoks Purple, if you are a resident of the near-east side, you’ll understand. The Kahoks is the name used by Collinsville High School for their athletic teams, and their colors are purple (just like the Duster in this story) and white.

It’s no secret that this Duster is a Duster 340, as evidenced by the sporty, white racing stripes with the “340” located high on the rear fenders.

The “340” Dusters came with a 340 cubic-inch V-8 producing 235 net SAE horsepower making for a very spunky ride in the 3,010 pound compact. Transmissions offered included “three-on-the-tree” and “four-on-the-floor” manuals, plus Mopar’s venerable Torque-Flite automatic.

Total model year production for all Plymouths was 746,821 of which Duster sales accounted for 249,243.

What it’s worth today: The latest issue of the Old Cars Report Price Guide lists a number one, Duster 340 at $35,700. Number two, three, four, five and six condition models come in at $24,990; $16,070; $7,140; $4,280 and $1,430 respectively.

Owner info: It was just hours before my deadline when I finally got hold of the Duster owner, Matt Tettaton, of Caseyville, Illinois. Matt has only owned the car for two months, but has already had a cracked exhaust manifold replaced and a complete new dual-exhaust system installed. He purchased the car from the previous owner in nearby Granite City. That owner, a “motivated seller,” had the car for roughly 10 years, and had since bought a boat and was tired of seeing the Duster sitting around! (WHAAA?!?) Yes, it was restored as you see it now, when Matt purchased the car and he told me he basically ‘stole’ the car! (I hope he wasn’t speaking literally!).