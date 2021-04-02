 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This content was produced by Brand Ave. Studios. The news and editorial departments of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch had no role in its creation or display. Brand Ave. Studios connects advertisers with a targeted audience through compelling content programs, from concept to production and distribution. For more information contact sales@brandavestudios.com.
Spotted: Red-hot Plymouth Duster sporting Kahoks Purple!
0 comments

Spotted: Red-hot Plymouth Duster sporting Kahoks Purple!

PHOTO 1 .jpg

This ‘bring-it-on’ Plymouth compact looks like a formidable contender even when sitting still, especially with those fat boy tires out back and the skinny ones up front. This car wasn’t built for hauling groceries! Heck no, but it was built for haulin’ something!

The Duster seen here is a 1973 model, decked out in Basin Street Blue, one of 16 colors on the Duster palette for 1973. Oh yes, about that headline reference to Kahoks Purple, if you are a resident of the near-east side, you’ll understand. The Kahoks is the name used by Collinsville High School for their athletic teams, and their colors are purple (just like the Duster in this story) and white.

It’s no secret that this Duster is a Duster 340, as evidenced by the sporty, white racing stripes with the “340” located high on the rear fenders.

The “340” Dusters came with a 340 cubic-inch V-8 producing 235 net SAE horsepower making for a very spunky ride in the 3,010 pound compact. Transmissions offered included “three-on-the-tree” and “four-on-the-floor” manuals, plus Mopar’s venerable Torque-Flite automatic.

Total model year production for all Plymouths was 746,821 of which Duster sales accounted for 249,243.

What it’s worth today: The latest issue of the Old Cars Report Price Guide lists a number one, Duster 340 at $35,700. Number two, three, four, five and six condition models come in at $24,990; $16,070; $7,140; $4,280 and $1,430 respectively.

Owner info: It was just hours before my deadline when I finally got hold of the Duster owner, Matt Tettaton, of Caseyville, Illinois. Matt has only owned the car for two months, but has already had a cracked exhaust manifold replaced and a complete new dual-exhaust system installed. He purchased the car from the previous owner in nearby Granite City. That owner, a “motivated seller,” had the car for roughly 10 years, and had since bought a boat and was tired of seeing the Duster sitting around! (WHAAA?!?) Yes, it was restored as you see it now, when Matt purchased the car and he told me he basically ‘stole’ the car! (I hope he wasn’t speaking literally!).

When I saw the Duster sitting on Collinsville Road at B&E Auto Repair, it looked as if it was rarin’ to go! B&E owner, Bob Williams, has been a lifelong friend of Matt – and Bob, a Mopar expert, recently did carburetor overhaul and a complete tune up on the Basin Street Blue beauty. Bob’s older brother, Donnie, helps out in the operation of B&E Auto Repair. 

The Plymouth Dusters enjoyed a seven model year run from 1970 through 1976. The Duster was such a success for Plymouth, that in 1971 Dodge requested and received their own version, the Demon fastback. In response, Plymouth was given a version of the Dodge Dart Swinger two-door hardtop named the Plymouth Valiant Scamp.

FIN MAN FACTOIDS: 1. The Dodge Demon was renamed Dart Sport in response to Christian groups’ grievances and criticisms about the ‘Demon’ name and devil-with-pitchfork logo. 2. The year was 1973. The 110-story Sears Tower opened in Chicago, and the Oldsmobile Toronado was the first car with a passenger airbag.

This Duster is sure to capture the interest of TKCS-STL participating volunteer, 16-year old Ignacio (everyone calls him “Nacho”). He’s a big Mopar fan whose father drives a Dodge Ram.

UPCOMING EVENTS: A special “Rolling” Breakfast with the Fin Man is planned for a late-April date. The event will include a visit to John Cook’s 15-car automobile collection in Carlyle, Illinois and much more. Email me at the_fin_man@msn.com or write to Bruce Kunz, c/o St. Louis Post-Dispatch, 901 N. 10th St, St. Louis, MO, 63101, to let me know you are interested. Confirmation will be sent and payments will be accepted by check or credit card over the phone (one week advance required prior to the day of the event). No cling-ons. In other words, no one will be driving their own cars to John’s garage. Every visitor will have a ticket, issued by The Fin Man, in order to get in.

Until then, just Keep on cruisin’, staying safe and healthy! See you right here again next week.

More photos

1 of 7
This content was produced by Brand Ave. Studios. The news and editorial departments of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch had no role in its creation or display. Brand Ave. Studios connects advertisers with a targeted audience through compelling content programs, from concept to production and distribution. For more information contact sales@brandavestudios.com.

Quadrajet Trivia

1. Here’s one for the body shop guys in the audience. How many automobile makes can you match with these creative color names? Wimbledon White; Roman Red; Cotillion White; Apollo Red;  Ebony Black; Top Banana; Mellow Yellow; Grasshopper Green; Silver Blue Moondust.

2. Fill in the blanks. Born June 22, 1973, this person would go on to be the  host of this NBC television show, "Last Call" with _____  _____ from 2002 to 2019.

3. What major event of 1973 would have a profound impact on drivers in the U.S.?

4. What electronic device, introduced on April 3, 1973, would change our lives forever? 

Answers:

1. This was a tough one for the average reader. How did you do? They are, in order, Ford; Chevrolet; Cadillac; Buick; Oldsmobile; Dodge; AMC; Plymouth Cricket; Lincoln.

2. Carson Daly

3. OPEC oil embargo against the U.S.

4. The first cell phone was invented in 1973 by Motorola on April 3, 1973. Motorola engineer Martin Cooper made the first-ever cell phone call on the DynaTAC 8000X. The prototype he used weighed 2.4 lb (1.1 kg)  and measured 9.1 x 5.1 x 1.8 in (23 x 13 x 4.5 cm). This clunky device offered a talk time of just 30 minutes and required 10 hours to recharge. The phone was priced at $3,995, which is the equivalent of $24,099.56 in today’s funds!

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Bruce Kunz is a freelance automotive writer. He is a regular contributor for Brand Ave. Studios.

Related to this story

Most Popular

2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime
BrandAveStudios

2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime

When it comes to cars with umbilical cords, the 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime makes a strong case that plug-in hybrids are way more real-world friend…

Unique West County neighborhood near Pevely Farms Golf Club
Home Builder

Unique West County neighborhood near Pevely Farms Golf Club

Content by Payne Family Homes. The Forest at Pevely Farms is truly a unique new home neighborhood in West St. Louis County near the Meramec River Valley, situated between West Tyson County Park and the Pevely Farms Golf Club. Conveniently 10 minutes west of Interstate 270, off of I-44, this community gem is close to nature and far from ordinary. Offering some of the best views in the region, The Forest at Pevely Farms is almost sold out.

2021 Ford Bronco Sport
BrandAveStudios

2021 Ford Bronco Sport

Ford has resurrected its storied Bronco SUV in two versions -- Bronco and Bronco Sport. Or, as we like to think of them, "Original Recipe" and…

Forget about spring cleaning – greet the season in a brand-new McKelvey Home!
Home Builder

Forget about spring cleaning – greet the season in a brand-new McKelvey Home!

Content provided by McKelvey Homes. For most homeowners, springtime comes with a lengthy “to-do” list. Repairing the ravages of winter, indoors and out. Patching base spots in the lawn. Painting, cleaning, window-washing, and trying to decide if it’s worth updating those rooms you’ve long since tired of. Well, St. Louis, there is an alternative. Invest in a brand new McKelvey Home!

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports