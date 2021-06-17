Joining the military was a family tradition for Joshua Adams-Parker, who enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps at age 17.
His dad was in the Navy Reserves, his uncles served during Vietnam, and his grandfather and great uncles served during World War II.
“It just seemed like something I was destined to do,” said Adams-Parker, 35. “When I was younger, my grandpa always told me he was one of the first people to be in Auschwitz (after it was liberated). It was like this other world, and it just intrigued me. I looked up to him. I thought he was a hero.”
Then one day during a second-hour math class at Lindbergh High School, shocking news cemented his plans. Terrorists had struck on American soil.
“Sept. 11 just really kicked it into high gear that I wanted to join the military,” Adams-Parker said. “I remember it very well.”
Best of the best
Two years later as a junior in high school, Adams-Parker signed on for the Delayed Entry Program and officially committed himself to serving his country after graduation. He chose the Marine Corps because he wanted to see the world and be among the “best of the best.”
As a high school wrestler and football player, he said he was physically ready for the Marine Corps’ boot camp at Camp Pendleton. “It was tough, but nothing that I wasn’t expecting,” he said.
He earned high marks in academics and PT and was selected for military police training at Fort Leonard Wood. His first duty station was in Japan for two years, where he served as an MP at a Marine Corps air station.
Shortly after returning to Camp Pendleton in 2007, he received orders to deploy again in support of the war in Iraq. This time he served six months with a field infantry unit based at Al Waleed, patrolling and manning checkpoints on the border with Syria.
If it hadn’t been for a knee injury sustained while on patrol in Iraq, Cpl. Adams-Parker might have stayed in the Marines for his entire career. The discipline of military life and the service of police work appealed to him.
Transitioning to college life
After leaving the military in 2008, Adams-Parker turned his attention to family and education. Today, he is married with two small children and lives in High Ridge. He also attends Webster University, where he majors in interactive digital media and minors in photography.
At Webster, Adams-Parker volunteers as treasurer of the student veteran organization, which helps student veterans transition to college life, directs them to resources and provides a meeting place for them to gather.
As a non-traditional student, he hopes to influence younger students to work hard toward a better future. “I am enjoying being an older student,” he said. “I feel as if I am a role model to some students showing it’s not too late to change your life to something new if you are willing to work for it.”
