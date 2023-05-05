At first, Roger Pryor’s motivation for joining the Missouri National Guard in high school was gas money to get around town on his Cushman Eagle motorcycle.
The “weekend warrior” pay helped pay the bills, he said, but soon he was dreaming of becoming a pilot in the U.S. Air Force. In 1957, he traded cruising the streets of De Soto, Mo., for a chance to see the world.
Twenty-five years later, Pryor retired from the military as a master sergeant. He also left with a college degree, experience building and maintaining fuel systems, three commendation medals, a Purple Heart, post-traumatic stress disorder and a traumatic brain injury.
But despite the physical and emotional pain, Pryor said he looks back on his service with pride and satisfaction.
“A lot of people don’t have it as good as I do,” said Pryor, now 84 and living in south St. Louis County. “I’d do it all over again if I could.”
Fuel systems and missiles
Pryor had wanted to go to the Air Force Academy but didn’t pass the required tests, so he enlisted. After boot camp at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas, he was sent to radar repair school in Mississippi. When the equipment he was training on became obsolete, Pryor had to choose a new career field. He said the only job open was something called “POL.”
“Nobody knew what that was, but it was at an air base in Florida, so that sounded like a good thing to me,” he said.
Pryor soon learned that POL stood for petroleum, oil and lubricants. He was soon learning all about fuel systems, storage tanks, pipelines and filters. That was his main job for most of his career, though he also worked on Atlas and Titan missiles systems and taught in a classroom. Along the way, he earned a bachelor’s degree in education through correspondence and night classes.
An explosion in Vietnam
In 1967, Pryor was sent to Vietnam, where he was stationed at Phan Rang Air Base to help install storage tanks and fuel lines.
“In my first enlistment, I did a lot of stuff that got me into trouble, before I learned to keep my mouth shut,” he said. “So when I got orders for Vietnam, I thought, well, God’s going to get me now. We were under fire as soon as we arrived in Saigon, and I thought, I guess I’m going to get blown up on this airplane. We had to spend the night on the plane. That was my introduction to Vietnam.”
Pryor said his group of men had to make do with limited equipment and resorted to “borrowing” tools and even forklifts from the Army, while avoiding enemy snipers. They called themselves Pryor’s Pirates.
Pryor earned a Purple Heart during that tour when he was blasted out of a cot in his barracks by a rocket attack.
“My mattress and I got blown eight feet out of bed and I landed on my head and shoulder,” he said. “The mattress saved my life, actually. When I woke up (in an inflatable makeshift hospital ward), all I could see was bright light, and I thought I was in heaven.”
A second stint in Vietnam in 1973 had him stationed at Cam Rahn Bay Air Force Base as it was being dismantled as part of the drawdown of U.S. forces and the turnover of the base to South Vietnam. A year later, Cam Rahn was overrun by the North Vietnamese.
After retiring from the military in 1982, Pryor joined the postal service in St. Louis and worked another 20 years there.
“Joining the Air Force was a good decision,” he said. “Authority and I would butt heads, but in the military, I grew up. I missed being in the military after 25 years.”