At 97, Battle of the Bulge veteran looks back at war, wounds and heartache at home

A young Missouri soldier arrived on the front lines of World War II in time to take part in one of its most epic battles. But within weeks of surviving the fierce fighting of the Battle of the Bulge, Eugene Ganz was seriously wounded, frozen and frostbit, and had just lost his father back home.
“He died on Jan. 30, I was hit Feb. 2 and I found out about his death March 21 when I got my first mail from home,” said Ganz, now 97 and a retired insurance salesman living in west St. Louis County.
Ganz was 21 when the draft notice arrived in July 1944 at his family’s farm in Ballwin. He had dropped out of school after eighth grade to help his father run the place. After training in Texas, Ganz and his fellow recruits were packed onto train cars and rushed to the East Coast, where troop ships waited to carry them to war.
Ganz was assigned as an assistant gunner on an 81-mm mortar squad. The heavy weapon required three men just to carry its parts. But when he boarded ship, each man was handed a rifle.
“They needed men,” Ganz said. “The Bulge had started and it didn’t matter what your job was, you were going to carry a rifle now.”
From France the Americans traveled again by train and then on foot to join the 1st Infantry Division, fighting off the German’s last-ditch offensive in Belgium.
BITTER COLD, FURIOUS FIGHTING
“We got out of our tent the next morning and immediately we started moving,” Ganz remembered. “It was a constant firefight and we were always moving forward.
“The cold was terrible,” he said. “You couldn’t get away from it. I never took my shoes off because my feet were too swollen to ever get them back on. You had no building that you could get in. If there was a henhouse, you avoided it because of lice. The only time you got any protection was when everybody crawled into a four-man German foxhole.”
On Feb. 2, as his company moved through a forest of pine trees, the whistle of an incoming shell sent Ganz diving face-first into a snow-filled ditch. As German shells exploded in the trees above, shrapnel glanced off his metal helmet and tore into his hand. Another piece hit him in the upper leg.
Wounded in two places and already suffering from frostbite from the subzero weather, Ganz waited for what seemed like hours on the frozen ground along with 10 other injured soldiers. The company’s two medics could only transport a few men at a time to a makeshift hospital nearby.
SAVED BY THE COLD
“You laid on two feet of snow and ice until the Jeep got around to you. They simply cut open my pant leg and taped [the wound] shut,” he said.
Save for the bitter cold, he might have bled to death, Ganz believes. “That was the only good thing about the cold,” he said.
Once he arrived at the hospital, which was a converted bus garage, Ganz finally began to feel some warmth. “There were about a thousand wounded men there and sometime late that day they got around to me and I didn’t even wake up,” he said. “I had been awake so many days after days in the cold, I just went to sleep and [was] dead to the world.”
The next thing he knew a Belgian girl was handing him paper and pencil.
“My right hand was bandaged, so as best I could I wrote with my left hand. My mother received that note the day she buried my dad,” he said.
Eventually Ganz was sent to England to further recuperate from his shrapnel wounds and the frostbite, which he said nearly cost him his legs. Even today he has trouble with his legs and feet.
By May 1945 he had healed well enough to be sent back to duty and served with a company guarding German SS troopers in Neustadt an der Aisch. He was discharged in December and awarded a Purple Heart, two Bronze Service Stars for the Ardennes and Rhineland campaigns and the Combat Infantry Badge.
Back in Missouri he went on to marry and raise a family in Manchester, where he still lives today. Though he rarely talked to his children about his service during the war, he later found that he enjoyed sharing his experiences with students at various veteran events.
At age 81, alongside one of his grandsons, Ganz received a high school diploma from Westminster Christian Academy through Operation Recognition, a state program that provides honorary diplomas for veterans who sacrificed their education to serve in the military.
Though he donned the traditional cap and gown that day, when he speaks at schools or rides with other veterans in a Fourth of July parade, he wears the Army uniform he wore home from Germany 75 years ago.
