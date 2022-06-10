Battle of the Bulge veterans recalls his role in epic fight nearly 80 years ago

Within months of graduating from high school in 1944, Ralph Forys was lying in a trench somewhere in Germany, staring at the body of a dead American soldier.
“He was so close I could touch his boot with my hand,” Forys, now 96, recalled. “And I thought to myself, Why am I here? And the only reason I could give myself was I was here for my mother, my sister and my father back home. It was dramatic for me. I was only 18.”
Thoughts of family back home in Madison, Ill., helped Forys survive through months of fierce fighting during World War II that took him through Luxembourg, Belgium, Germany, Austria and Czechoslovakia before his discharge as a sergeant in 1946.
The Battle of the Bulge
Forys was drafted and arrived at boot camp in Texas shortly after high school graduation. Six months later he was sailing to France aboard the Queen Mary, which had been converted to wartime use to help carry thousands of troops to the European front. He arrived in time to take part in the Battle of the Bulge, one of the deadliest battles in American history, with nearly 20,000 soldiers killed.
Assigned to an antitank company in the 104th Infantry Regiment of the 26th Infantry Division, Forys served on the frontline during Germany’s desperate final offensive in the snow and sub-zero temperatures of December 1944 – January 1945. Because he could speak and understand Polish, he also helped serve as an interpreter.
Forys remembers various moments from those two months, including:
- Being ordered along with two other Americans to take a pillbox (military structure) filled with German soldiers. He laid over the door while another soldier who spoke German told the enemy to surrender. One of those men emerged from the bunker with a hand grenade, yelling “nein, nein, nein,” Forys recalled. But the Americans prevailed and took some two dozen prisoners.
- Being on the lead tank of a convoy in frigid temperatures as it passed a barn in the countryside, when suddenly the .50-caliber machine gun on a tank just behind him opened up the side of the barn and three enemy soldiers fell out.
- Allied fighter planes passing overhead and dropping bombs on German targets nearby. “You could see the bombs released from the fighters, and all of sudden there was a big explosion that shook the ground,” he said. “The bombs hit an underground German fuel dump.”
- A shell that knocked him down the stairs of a root cellar, causing a concussion and injuring his back.
- The hungry, displaced civilians making do with melted snow for water and “sawdust” bread and rotting horse meat for food.
“Make Every Day Count”
Nearly 80 years later now, he still remembers, but with gratitude.
“Each day something comes up to make me think of what happened and where I was,” he said. “I say thank you Good Lord for my experiences. Not one minute do I regret being in the service. It made a man out of me at less than 21 years of age.”
For years, Forys participated in the St. Louis chapter of the Veterans of the Battle of the Bulge. He retired from federal civil service after a 36-year career. Today he lives with his wife in O’Fallon, Ill.
On the wall of his home, displayed in a wooden frame, are his Bronze Star and several other medals earned for heroic service. Among the artifacts he tucked away are four Nazi armbands and a dagger inscribed with “Blut und Ehre,” or blood and honor.
He keeps these items to remind himself of both his service to his country and the sacrifices made by so many of his generation.
“There’s no place like the good old USA,” he said. “Life is beautiful. Make every day count.”
