Ebola, Hurricane Sandy and more: Air Force veteran worked behind the scenes to keep communications going

From her post at Scott Air Force Base, Master Sgt. Christine Kilburn helped manage essential radio communications for the U.S. Air Force at home and abroad.
When Hurricane Sandy grew into a monster storm that caused billions of dollars of destruction in the Caribbean and the United States, Kilburn and her colleagues supported critical disaster relief efforts.
When the Ebola virus flared up in West Africa, creating a pandemic that killed thousands, Kilburn helped synchronize radio networks that allowed the United States to safely deliver personnel and cargo.
When the humanitarian crisis in Venezuela escalated in recent years, her work was vital to the delivery of thousands of pounds of food and medical supplies.
In short, if pilots from Scott Air Force Base were flying, whether delivering medical or combat supplies, transporting patients or soldiers or refueling aircraft, Kilburn was working behind the scenes to help make sure everything went smoothly.
“The last several years I would say were the best, because of the opportunities at this base,” Kilburn said. “When you see [our pilots] flying around the world, whether we were transporting patients or cargo, all that planning came out of Scott Air Force Base and I got to be part of that team.”
Kilburn, 39, who lives in O’Fallon, Ill., recently retired after a 20-year career that included a six-month deployment to Afghanistan in 2005. In Afghanistan, she helped coordinate communications for coalition forces and worked closely with Afghan officials.
LOOKING FOR ADVENTURE
Kilburn was looking for adventure when she joined the Air Force right out of high school in Hawaii.
“I didn’t have scholarships and my family didn’t have the money to pay for school,” said Kilburn, who grew up on the North Shore of Oahu. “I wanted to get off the island and see what’s out there.”
Inspired by a visit to her school from a female recruiter, Kilburn decided that a job in the Air Force would give her skills that could translate well in the civilian world.
“The recruiter was great. She wasn’t pushy, she just wanted to make sure we all had a plan for the future,” Kilburn remembered. “I was excited by that. I wanted to go off and be on my own and see what the world had to offer. I thought I was going to be an air traffic controller. I thought it would help me go to anywhere that had an airport.”
Her career path led to radio communications, an essential component to missions everywhere. Often that meant coordinating with other branches of the military and other countries and agencies such as the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
“You can’t do anything unless you can communicate with each other,” she said.
A BIGGER PURPOSE
Two years into Kilburn’s initial six-year enlistment, terrorists attacked the twin towers of the World Trade Center. Kilburn was at her first duty station in San Antonio that day.
“I was shocked, I was scared. We had just graduated [from training] and here we are at our first base,” Kilburn said. “But when that happened I felt like I was part of something bigger. I wanted to be part of the good guys who were going to protect our country. It was no longer about traveling, it was about being part of this bigger purpose of serving.”
Her career in the Air Force ended up taking her to posts in Virginia, Korea and South Dakota before landing at Scott in 2011. Before she retired last year, Kilburn was taking employment classes at the Airman & Family Readiness Center when she found a brochure for Hiring Our Heroes, a U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation program that matches transitioning veterans with internships in the corporate world.
Kilburn was paired with Wells Fargo Advisors for a 12-week internship that grew into a full-time job. Today she works in the compliance department as a senior associate.
She said she is proud to be a part of a company that appreciates veterans. “They have a talent acquisition section that focuses just on military,” she said. “That’s pretty nice. They understand.”
VIEW ALL STORIES: STLtoday.com/StoriesOfHonor
Soldiers Memorial Military Museum offers programs and outreach services including special exhibits, tours, services for the military community, school programs and lectures.
The Hiring Our Heroes Corporate Fellowship Program is an innovative program offered by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation and partnering companies that provides transitioning service members with professional training and hands-on experience in the civilian workforce. The professional development offered through the program prepares candidates for a smooth transition into meaningful civilian careers.
Stories are told from the nominee’s point of view. This content was produced by Brand Ave. Studios. The news and editorial departments of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch had no role in its creation or display. For more information about Brand Ave. Studios, contact tgriffin@brandavestudios.com.stltoday.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!