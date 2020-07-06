We all have stories to tell, but some of the most riveting and powerful are those of the servicemen and women of the armed forces. For its fifth year, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch Stories of Honor series sought nominations from the public followed by a committee selecting those that were featured each week in the Post-Dispatch and online at STLtoday.com.
This year’s stories contained accounts of military service, ranging from historical actions during WWII and Vietnam to present day duty in Iraq and Afghanistan. The 12 unique individuals featured are Purple Heart recipients and tenured veterans of multiple branches. There is a fighter pilot, one of the first women to serve aboard a naval ship and a Battle of the Bulge survivor. No two stories are alike, but they all shared courage, dedication, sacrifice and service to country.
Due to coronavirus concerns, each recipient’s family and friends gathered as a group to celebrate their service for a special front door salute.
Several partnerships and sponsors allowed service men and women from different eras, wars, and branches of service to join together and celebrate one another.
Soldiers Memorial Military Museum offers programs and outreach services including special exhibits, tours, services for the military community, school programs and lectures.
The Hiring Our Heroes Corporate Fellowship Program is an innovative program offered by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation and partnering companies like Wells Fargo Advisors that provides transitioning service members with professional training and hands-on experience in the civilian workforce. The professional development offered through the program prepares candidates for a smooth transition into meaningful civilian careers.
Stories are told from the nominee’s point of view. This content was produced by Brand Ave. Studios. The news and editorial departments of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch had no role in its creation or display. For more information about Brand Ave. Studios, contact tgriffin@brandavestudios.com.stltoday.com.
