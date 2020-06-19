Glory and Pain: Veteran recalls achievement and perils of her service at “Gitmo”

The USS Shenandoah was loaded with 350 sailors and family members that morning in 1994. It was the first and busiest trip of the day for the ferry, which traveled every hour between the windward side of Guantanamo Bay Naval Base, and the leeward side.
Mona Cunningham was the chief electrician on the ferry; she had served previously on an aircraft carrier and before that in the U.S. Air Force.
Suddenly a sound like a woman screaming pierced the quiet of the morning. Cunningham and the chief engineman knew it was bad news: The huge main generator on the ferry was “running away.”
“We heard that and we both looked at each other and went, ‘Oh my God,’” Cunningham said. “We ran in and all the guys ran out — it took us over half an hour between the two of us, but we finally got that sucker shut down. We were both drenched in sweat because ‘Gitmo’ is hot and the engine room is hotter.
“It could have exploded like a grenade,” said Cunningham, now retired and living in St. Louis. “I had a lot of friends on board that day. I just really didn’t want to see anybody get hurt. That was the main thing on my mind at the time.”
Among the passengers onboard that morning was the base commander, heading to work for the day. He recommended both women for Navy Achievement Medals for their heroics.
FIRST THE AIR FORCE
Cunningham, now 55, joined the Air Force in 1982 when she graduated from Bishop DuBourg High School in St. Louis. She had wanted to go to college to become a nurse but couldn’t afford it. Instead, she joined the Air Force, attracted by the benefits of the G.I. Bill.
She turned 18 at her first post, Homestead Air Force Base near Miami, where she was assigned as an aeromedical technician to work at a clinic for pilots and their families. Within days of her arrival, two airmen perished in an accident shortly after takeoff. Cunningham’s job was to help retrieve their bodies from the wreckage in the ocean.
“That was a scary way to start your job,” she said.
A WHOLE DIFFERENT BALL OF YARN
Cunningham left the Air Force when she and her husband were expecting their first child, but she decided to re-enlist a few years later. An Air Force recruiter at the time told her there were no spots available, so she visited the naval recruiter’s office next door and signed up.
Navy boot camp was a lot harder, she said. “I thought I knew what to expect but it was a whole different ball of yarn,” she said. “You always go through a moment of doubt. But I told myself, I can’t give up now.”
The Navy made her an electrician’s mate and stationed her on the USS Lexington, an aircraft carrier based in Pensacola, Florida, that was used for training aviators. “During peacetime we would go out for two weeks, then in for two weeks,” she said. “Later, during Desert Storm, we would go out and stay out for as long as 21⁄2 months.”
She served on the Lexington for more than three years, until the World War II-era ship was decommissioned in 1991.
A CRUSHING INJURY IN CUBA
Her final post was Guantanamo, where the naval station is divided by the bay so that ferries make the 30-minute crossing every hour to deliver cargo and passengers from one side to the other. Another WWII-era ship, the Shenandoah, could fit nine 18-wheelers on its vehicle deck, Cunningham said.
“The ramp weighed about 20 tons,” she said. “You could drive three 18-wheelers simultaneously up to the deck.”
That was where Petty Officer 2nd Class Cunningham was working one afternoon a few months after the generator incident when the ramp slipped and crushed her leg, detaching her right foot.
“It’s hard even to this day to think about it,” said Cunningham, who remembers little about being medevacked to the Naval Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, where surgeons reattached her foot.
Cunningham spent months learning how to walk again and today suffers pain and multiple health problems stemming from the accident.
Looking back on her career, though, Cunningham said she is proud of her service.
“I learned so much in the military and I made such good friends that I don’t regret it,” she said. “I am glad I served my country. It just gives me a sense that I did something worthwhile with my life.”
