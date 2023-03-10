Leon Alexander knows all too well the physical toll of trauma. The U.S. Army veteran has lived through 15 surgeries to repair injuries dating back to his service in Iraq.
But in addition to the physical injuries he experienced from explosions and gunfire in a war zone, there are emotional wounds that no one can see. And after 11 years in the military, Alexander discovered it wasn’t just veterans who were suffering from psychological pain from trauma.
“It’s all around us,” he said. “Kids, adults. Invisible scars is what they are. There are so many people hurting from them.”
Now disabled and suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder and a traumatic brain injury, Alexander, 47, finds healing in helping others.
Along with his support dog, a six-year-old Labrador retriever named Bob, Alexander visits schools near his home in Collinsville to help boost awareness about PTSD, its symptoms and causes and the reality that it affects all ages and walks of life.
People are also reading…
“When I first got Bob, I was strictly focused on myself,” Alexander said. “A friend of mine was a teacher and asked me to do a show and tell. I was in a third grade classroom, I gave my spiel, and I didn’t know if the kids were paying attention or not. But when I was putting Bob in the car the teacher called me back and said, ‘Can you come back and talk to this one student?'”
Alexander’s speech had prompted the student to approach the teacher after class regarding troubles at home.
A public health crisis
Health experts say trauma is a public health crisis. PTSD can stem not only from experiences in the military, but from violence in homes and communities, from natural disasters, accidents and abuse. Some studies have shown links between trauma and a higher risk for overall poor health.
Alexander believes his own struggle with PTSD goes back to 2005 when he served as an MP in the wake of Hurricane Katrina’s devastation in New Orleans, La. More than 1,300 people died, many trying to escape rising floodwaters in their neighborhoods. As his unit went door-to-door in the hard-hit parishes of the city, Alexander witnessed death and devastation. Those painful images stayed with him.
“I was literally stepping over bodies in the street,” he remembered. “And then after all that, a few months later we get called up to get deployed, and I never got a chance to debrief.”
Alexander went on to serve in Iraq as a gunner with quick reactionary forces, and later as a government contractor in security. He suffered numerous injuries that have since resulted in surgeries to repair his back, knees, shoulders, elbows and neck.
He received Bob in 2018 from Got Your Six, a Maryville, Ill., based nonprofit that provides specialized service dogs to veterans and first-responders suffering from PTSD and/or sexual trauma. Bob has not only helped Alexander through night terrors and seizures, but now accompanies him when he speaks to students about PTSD.
Keep going
For Alexander, one of the keys to living a healthier life is not trying to heal alone. He immerses himself in groups that allow him to focus on helping others. He volunteers for groups such as Got Your Six, the Lions Club Leader Dogs for the Blind and LifeWaters, a group that serves veterans, first responders and civilians with disabilities through scuba diving.
When he visits schools, Bob helps Alexander spread his most important message to the students – keep going.
“That’s what I tell these kids. Believe in yourselves and be resilient,” he said. “What the military did for me is it made me believe in myself and made me understand that when I see the finish line, that’s not where the finish is. When my body think it’s time to quit, that’s not where the finish line is.”