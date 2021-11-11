For its sixth year, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch Stories of Honor series sought nominations from the public followed by a committee selecting those that were featured each week in the Post-Dispatch and online at STLtoday.com.
This year’s stories contained accounts of military service, ranging from service during WWII to present day duty in Iraq and Pakistan.
Her role in the WAVES broadened her horizons, contributed to the war effort and laid the groundwork for women in the military
The career opportunities open to St. Louisan Mary Wheeler in 1942 were limited. But with the stroke of a pen, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed into being the WAVES, or Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service.
Members of the Merchant Marine who served honorably in World War II were denied a veteran’s benefits — no GI Bill and no flag to drape your casket.
Like any young nurse fresh out of college, Mary Beth Faucheux wanted to serve others. But she never pictured herself serving in the Navy.
Two days before the first case of coronavirus was reported in the United States, Mike Schormann was deployed to the Middle East in the nation’…
Victor Ponce likes to face challenges head-on.
Every Thursday, rain or shine, if there are veterans to be honored with a military funeral at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, Rufus Shan…
Arriving in the pitch-black at an unknown air base only weeks after Sept. 11, 2001, 21-year-old Allison “Ally” Minks was nervous.
After terrorists struck the World Trade Center on 9/11 when Tyler Dunn was a freshman in high school, he felt anger, pain and sadness.
Joining the military was a family tradition for Joshua Adams-Parker, who enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps at age 17.
Jennie Miller married her high school sweetheart and followed him into the military, first as a Marine Corps wife, then as a soldier.
His passion for cooking put Capt. Keontra Campbell on the path to a life of service.
Staff Sgt. Mandy Barginear knew she would face hard times when she signed up to serve in the Army National Guard, but one of the toughest role…
Holocaust survivor Mendel Rosenberg was liberated from a Nazi concentration camp by American soldiers. It wasn’t long before he became one of them.