We all have stories to tell, but some of the most riveting and powerful are those of the servicemen and women of the armed forces. For its sixth year, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch Stories of Honor series sought nominations from the public followed by a committee selecting those that were featured each week in the Post-Dispatch and online
This year’s stories contained accounts of military service, ranging from service during WWII to present day duty in Iraq and Pakistan. The 12 unique individuals featured were inspired to serve by an innate desire to help their country and others. There is nurse, one of the first women to serve in the U.S. Navy and a member of the Merchant Marines. Many continue to serve veterans as a funeral honor guard at Jefferson Barracks cemetery, as a real-estate agent and as a teacher. No two stories are alike, but they all shared courage, dedication, sacrifice and service to country.
Due to coronavirus concerns once again this year, each recipient’s family and friends gathered at the honoree’s residence to celebrate their service with a special Front Door Salute. The Salutes ranged from small gatherings of immediate family to almost 30 friends and relatives.
Many celebrations included colleagues and supervisors in uniform, while others had entire families full of service members in attendance. One family made sure to include past generations of veterans with framed photos of their father, uncle and a great uncle.
After taking it all in, 2021 honoree Rufus Shannon quipped, “With all this hero talk, my family is going to have to start showing me a little more respect.”
Well-earned respect, indeed.
The program, sponsored by
Soldiers Memorial Military Museum, allows us to tell their stories and celebrate their service.
Front Door Salutes
Allison Minks
Allison Minks (right) is presented with a Stories of Honor plaque for her service in the U.S. Air Force outside CenterPointe Hospital in St. Charles on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.
Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Allison Minks
Allison Minks is presented with a Stories of Honor plaque for her service in the U.S. Air Force outside CenterPointe Hospital in St. Charles on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.
Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Allison Minks
Allison Minks (center) with her clinical services team at CenterPointe Hospital after receiving her Stories of Honor plaque for her service in the U.S. Air Force on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.
Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Allison Minks
Allison Minks (left) with CenterPointe Hospital CEO Karen Kasten after receiving her Stories of Honor plaque for her service in the U.S. Air Force on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.
Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Allison Minks
Allison Minks (center) with other members of the CenterPointe Hospital staff after receiving her Stories of Honor plaque for her service in the U.S. Air Force on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.
Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Allison Minks
Allison Minks (left) with Jenn Hammond, who nominated Minks, after receiving her Stories of Honor plaque for her service in the U.S. Air Force on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.
Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Bill Laskowitz
U.S. Merchant Marine veteran Bill Laskowitz poses with his Stories of Honor plaque outside his home in O'Fallon, Mo. on Friday, June 18, 2021.
Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Bill Laskowitz
U.S. Merchant Marine veteran Bill Laskowitz with Pat Elko, Jack Elko, Joe Elko, Amy and Kevin Hogan, Danny Hogan, 7, and Nora Hogan, 5, after receiving his Stories of Honor plaque outside his home in O'Fallon, Mo. on Friday, June 18, 2021.
Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Bill Laskowitz
U.S. Merchant Marine veteran Bill Laskowitz with Terry Kammermeyer, Kara Orton and Jessica Daniels after receiving his Stories of Honor plaque outside his home in O'Fallon, Mo. on Friday, June 18, 2021.
Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Bill Laskowitz
U.S. Merchant Marine veteran Bill Laskowitz with Wil Heinberger and Cathy Heinberger after receiving his Stories of Honor plaque outside his home in O'Fallon, Mo. on Friday, June 18, 2021.
Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Bill Laskowitz
U.S. Merchant Marine veteran Bill Laskowitz with Becky Turan and Katie Cantrell after receiving his Stories of Honor plaque outside his home in O'Fallon, Mo. on Friday, June 18, 2021.
Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Bill Laskowitz
U.S. Merchant Marine veteran Bill Laskowitz with his family after receiving his Stories of Honor plaque outside his home in O'Fallon, Mo. on Friday, June 18, 2021.
Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jennie Miller
U.S. Army veteran Jennie Miller (left) is presented with a Stories of Honor plaque outside her home in St. Louis on Monday, June 21, 2021.
Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jennie Miller
U.S. Army veteran Jennie Miller is presented with a Stories of Honor plaque outside her home in St. Louis on Monday, June 21, 2021.
Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jennie Miller
Stories of Honor recipient Jennie Miller with her daughter-in-law Julie Miller, her son Brian Miller, her grandchild Atticus, and her husband David Miller outside her home in St. Louis on Monday, June 21, 2021.
Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jennie Miller
Stories of Honor recipient Jennie Miller with her daughter-in-law Julie Miller, her son Brian Miller, her grandchild Atticus, and her husband David Miller outside her home in St. Louis on Monday, June 21, 2021.
Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jennie Miller
Stories of Honor recipient Jennie Miller with her husband David Miller outside their home in St. Louis on Monday, June 21, 2021.
Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jennie Miller
Stories of Honor recipient Jennie Miller outside her home in St. Louis on Monday, June 21, 2021.
Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Joshua Adams-Parker
Joshua Adams-Parker, of U.S. Marine Corps, receives his Stories of Honor plaque outside of his home in High Ridge on Wednesday, June 16, 2021.
Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Joshua Adams-Parker
Joshua Adams-Parker, of U.S. Marine Corps, receives his Stories of Honor plaque outside of his home in High Ridge on Wednesday, June 16, 2021.
Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Joshua Adams-Parker
Joshua Adams-Parker, of U.S. Marine Corps, with Jackie Richardson, his wife Whitney, his 4-month-old daughter Scarlett, his son Sam, 2, and Andrew Moriarty after receiving his Stories of Honor plaque outside of his home in High Ridge on Wednesday, June 16, 2021.
Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Joshua Adams-Parker
Joshua Adams-Parker, of U.S. Marine Corps, with his wife Whitney, his 4-month-old daughter Scarlett, and his son Sam, 2, after receiving his Stories of Honor plaque outside of his home in High Ridge on Wednesday, June 16, 2021.
Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Keontra Campbell
Stories of Honor recipient Keontra Campbell, of U.S. Army Reserve, (right) is presented with a plaque outside his home in Florissant on Monday, June 21, 2021.
Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Keontra Campbell
Stories of Honor recipient Keontra Campbell, of U.S. Army Reserve, is presented with a plaque outside his home in Florissant on Monday, June 21, 2021.
Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Keontra Campbell
Stories of Honor recipient Keontra Campbell, of U.S. Army Reserve, with his wife Lenisha Campbell outside their home in Florissant on Monday, June 21, 2021.
Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Keontra Campbell
Stories of Honor recipient Keontra Campbell, of U.S. Army Reserve, (center) with Everett Rea, Travis Patterson and Deneen Williams outside his home in Florissant on Monday, June 21, 2021.
Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Keontra Campbell
Stories of Honor recipient Keontra Campbell, of U.S. Army Reserve, (center) with Everett Rea and Travis Patterson outside his home in Florissant on Monday, June 21, 2021.
Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Keontra Campbell
Stories of Honor recipient Keontra Campbell, of U.S. Army Reserve, (center) with Everett Rea, his wife Lenisha Campbell, Travis Patterson and Deneen Williams outside his home in Florissant on Monday, June 21, 2021.
Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Mandy Barginear
Mandy Barginear of the Army National Guard poses with her family after receiving her Stories of Honor plaque outside her home on Monday, June 14, 2021.
Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Mandy Barginear
Mandy Barginear of the Army National Guard receives a gift bag along with her Stories of Honor plaque outside her home on Monday, June 14, 2021.
Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Mandy Barginear
Mandy Barginear of the Army National Guard poses with her Stories of Honor plaque outside her home on Monday, June 14, 2021.
Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Mary Beth Faucheux
Mary Beth Faucheux (left) is presented with a Stories of Honor plaque for her service in the U.S. Navy outside her home in St. Charles on Monday, June 21, 2021.
Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Mary Beth Faucheux
Mary Beth Faucheux is presented with a Stories of Honor plaque for her service in the U.S. Navy outside her home in St. Charles on Monday, June 21, 2021.
Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Mary Beth Faucheux
Mary Beth Faucheux is presented with a Stories of Honor plaque for her service in the U.S. Navy outside her home in St. Charles on Monday, June 21, 2021.
Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Mary Beth Faucheux
Stories of Honor recipient Mary Beth Faucheux with her husband Clifford Faucheux, her daughter Jamie Ehrett and son-in-law Danny Ehrett outside her home in St. Charles on Monday, June 21, 2021.
Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Mary Beth Faucheux
Stories of Honor recipient Mary Beth Faucheux with her husband Clifford Faucheux outside her home in St. Charles on Monday, June 21, 2021.
Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Mary Wheeler
U.S. Naval Reserve (WAVES) veteran Mary Wheeler with her Stories of Honor plaque inside her home in St. Ann on Friday, June 18, 2021.
Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Mary Wheeler
U.S. Naval Reserve (WAVES) veteran Mary Wheeler with Florence Williams, Bob Williams, Tim Williams, Erin Williams, Jacob WIlliams and Gabby Williams after receiving her Stories of Honor plaque inside her home in St. Ann on Friday, June 18, 2021.
Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Mary Wheeler
U.S. Naval Reserve (WAVES) veteran Mary Wheeler with Patty Landwehr and Tom Wheeler after receiving her Stories of Honor plaque inside her home in St. Ann on Friday, June 18, 2021.
Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Mary Wheeler
U.S. Naval Reserve (WAVES) veteran Mary Wheeler with Jim Wheeler and Tom Wheeler after receiving her Stories of Honor plaque inside her home in St. Ann on Friday, June 18, 2021.
Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Mary Wheeler
U.S. Naval Reserve (WAVES) veteran Mary Wheeler with Catherine Walker, Florence Williams, Rita Wheeler, Theresa Wheeler and Helen Ayyad after receiving her Stories of Honor plaque inside her home in St. Ann on Friday, June 18, 2021.
Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Michael Schormann
Michael Schormann, of the U.S. Air Force and Air National Guard, (right) poses with his Stories of Honor plaque outside his home in Eureka on Thursday, June 17, 2021.
Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Michael Schormann
Michael Schormann, of the U.S. Air Force and Air National Guard, (right) poses with family and friends after receiving his Stories of Honor plaque outside his home in Eureka on Thursday, June 17, 2021.
Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Michael Schormann
Michael Schormann, of the U.S. Air Force and Air National Guard, with his wife Angela and his daughters Savannah, 5, Lily, 10, and Addi, 13, after receiving his Stories of Honor plaque outside his home in Eureka on Thursday, June 17, 2021.
Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Michael Schormann
Michael Schormann, of the U.S. Air Force and Air National Guard, with Maureen and Kelly Kell, after receiving his Stories of Honor plaque outside his home in Eureka on Thursday, June 17, 2021.
Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Michael Schormann
Michael Schormann, of the U.S. Air Force and Air National Guard, with Aaron Danison-Turburzi, Joan Pfeifer, Cheri Tiburzi, his wife Angela, and Anthony Danison-Turburzi, after receiving his Stories of Honor plaque outside his home in Eureka on Thursday, June 17, 2021.
Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Michael Schormann
Michael Schormann, of the U.S. Air Force and Air National Guard, with Juie Diekmann, his wife Angela, Jason Lindsay, and Kenny Diekmann, after receiving his Stories of Honor plaque outside his home in Eureka on Thursday, June 17, 2021.
Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Michael Schormann
Michael Schormann, of the U.S. Air Force and Air National Guard, with Jeff Schormann and Cindy Mesler outside his home in Eureka on Thursday, June 17, 2021. Jeff is holding a portrait of Michael's father Leslie O. Schormann who served in the U.S. Navy and Cindy is holding a portrait of his uncle Bruce Fore who served in the U.S. Army.
Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Michael Schormann
Michael Schormann, of the U.S. Air Force and Air National Guard, salutes for a photograph after receiving his Stories of Honor plaque outside his home in Eureka on Thursday, June 17, 2021.
Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Rufus Shannon
Rufus Shannon, of U.S. Army, (right) is presented with a Stories of Honor plaque outside of his St. Louis home on Wednesday, June 16, 2021.
Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Rufus Shannon
Rufus Shannon, of U.S. Army, (right) with his aunt Eloise Walker after being presented with a Stories of Honor plaque outside of his St. Louis home on Wednesday, June 16, 2021.
Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Rufus Shannon
Rufus Shannon, of U.S. Army, (right) with fellow American Legion Post 77 members Darlene Coats and Don Clarke after being presented with a Stories of Honor plaque outside of his St. Louis home on Wednesday, June 16, 2021.
Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Rufus Shannon
Rufus Shannon, of U.S. Army, photographed with his Stories of Honor plaque outside of his St. Louis home on Wednesday, June 16, 2021.
Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Rufus Shannon
Rufus Shannon, of U.S. Army, with Vivien Reed, Don Clarke, Chester Walker, Marsha Mitchell, Eloise Walker, Slyvia Nesbit and Darlene Coats arfter receiving his Stories of Honor plaque outside of his St. Louis home on Wednesday, June 16, 2021.
Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Tyler Dunn
Tyler Dunn (top left), of U.S. Army, celebrating on a Virtual Salute call with his daughter, parents, and Aubrey Byron and Lily Dowling of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Tyler Dunn
Tyler Dunn's daughter joins him as he is presented with his Stories of Honor plaque on a Virtual Salute call.
Victor Ponce
Army veteran Victor Ponce poses with his Stories of Honor plaque outside his place of employment in O'Fallon, Mo. on Tuesday, June 15, 2021.
Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Victor Ponce
Army veteran Victor Ponce photographed with family members Adrian, Patty and Mary after receiving a Stories of Honor plaque outside his place of employment in O'Fallon, Mo. on Tuesday, June 15, 2021.
Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Victor Ponce
Army veteran Victor Ponce poses for photographs with family members and coworkers after being presented a Stories of Honor plaque outside his place of employment in O'Fallon, Mo. on Tuesday, June 15, 2021.
Photo by Jon Gitchof
Victor Ponce
Army veteran Victor Ponce photographed with coworkers Mary, Amanda, Kaye, Lexi, Kristin and Gina after receiving a Stories of Honor plaque outside his place of employment in O'Fallon, Mo. on Tuesday, June 15, 2021.
Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Victor Ponce
Army veteran Victor Ponce (left) is photographed with coworker and fellow Army veteran Barry after receiving a Stories of Honor plaque outside his place of employment in O'Fallon, Mo. on Tuesday, June 15, 2021.
Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Victor Ponce
Army veteran Victor Ponce (right) is photographed with his brother Jose outside his place of employment in O'Fallon, Mo. on Tuesday, June 15, 2021.
Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Soldiers Memorial Military Museum offers programs and outreach services including special exhibits, tours, services for the military community, school programs and lectures. Stories are told from the nominee’s point of view. This content was produced by Brand Ave. Studios. The news and editorial departments of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch had no role in its creation or display. For more information about Brand Ave. Studios, contact sales@brandavestudios.com.
