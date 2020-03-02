Stopping Hitler’s last offensive: A soldier's memory of fierce fighting, bitter cold in the Battle of the Bulge

Editor's note: World War II veteran Rusty Pendleton died on Feb. 20, 2020, at the age of 95. Mr. Pendleton was featured in the Post-Dispatch Stories of Honor last year. Here is our original profile.

Winston “Rusty” Pendleton remembers the brutal cold and the snow, stained red from the bloodshed. It was December 1944 and the young St. Louisan was a gunner atop an Army half-track as American soldiers struggled to hold on to a small but crucial crossroads in Belgium.

Known as the Siege of Bastogne, the week-long struggle was part of the larger Battle of the Bulge, Hitler’s last-ditch effort to halt the Allied Forces’ advance across France to Germany during World War II.

Sgt. Pendleton had been driving a horse-drawn milk truck in Maplewood, Mo. before he enlisted in August 1943 at age 19. By late 1944, he was part of the 575th Anti-Aircraft Artillery Battalion attached to Gen. George S. Patton’s 3rd Army, streaming north to relieve Bastogne.

“It was a frightening time, because Patton was worried we were going to lose,” remembered Pendleton, now 94 and a resident of Des Peres. “I was on the perimeter at Bastogne but not out of the range of the bullets.”