Stories of Honor: Help us salute those who served
Stories of Honor: Help us salute those who served

Anttwain Dobbins

Anttwain Dobbins Sr. of Belleville, Ill. is celebrated for the Stories of Honor Program by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, in Belleville, Ill. on June 22, 2020. Photo by Micah Usher

They are ordinary men and women; they are our family members, neighbors and friends. Their stories of service and sacrifice while serving in the Armed Forces command our respect and gratitude.

Show your appreciation for those who serve or have served our country by nominating them for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch Stories of Honor program.

Returning for a sixth year, the Stories of Honor program will accept nominations of local veterans and active-duty military personnel from all branches of the Armed Forces through April 11, 2021. Submit your nominations here

Select stories will then be featured weekly in the Post-Dispatch and on STLtoday.com through July. Each honoree will be recognized with an individual event which will be available for readers to view starting July 18.

Dobbins purple heart

Anttwain Dobbins Sr, U.S. Army (center), receiving his Purple Heart. Photo provided by Anttwain Dobbins Sr

“We all have stories to tell, but few are as riveting and powerful as those of the servicemen and women of the armed forces,” said St. Louis Post-Dispatch Publisher, Ian Caso. “It’s our job and privilege to tell their stories through the Stories of Honor program.”

2020 Stories of Honor Recipients

Scenes from the 2020 Front Door Salutes

