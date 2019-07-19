In its fourth year, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch Stories of Honor series recounts the honorable tales of local American heroes. The series contains true accounts ranging from the valorous tales of WWII and Vietnam to the present day narratives of bravery in Iraq and Afghanistan.
See photos from our 2019 Stories of Honor award event
This year's applicant pool was narrowed down to 20 unique individuals who relayed the ups-and-downs of deployment, training and civilian life at length. These stories personalize service members as more than just the bravest of the brave, but also community members who continue to give back to their neighbors, families and peers.
Jessica Ball: U.S. Army
Jessica Ball is one of few who have earned a place as jumpmaster. After her service in Iraq, she conquered her fear of jumping from airplanes and became an instructor for military parachutists.
Read her story: Soldier overcame fears to jump out of airplanes and earn her wings as jumpmaster
Frederick Carpenter: U.S. National Guard & Army Reserve
Faced with the desires to serve his country and go to college, Frederick Carpenter did both and entered the U.S. National Guard, and then the U.S. Army Reserve. After deployments to Kuwait and Iraq, he has retired and returned to his pathway in civilian life, as well as volunteer service at a Department of Defense program.
Read his story: Civilian-soldier’s career culminates with a Bronze Star for service in Iraq
Joseph Carretero: U.S. Marine Corps, Marine Corps Reserve & Army Reserve
Joseph Carretero has served in the Marine Corps, the Marine Corps Reserve and the Army Reserve, achieving the elite and rare military rank of sergeant major. He now serves St. Louis as a police sergeant.
Read his story: Born in Spain, he served his adopted homeland for 40 years in the Marines and Army Reserve
Darnell Cooper: U.S. Army
It was the middle of the night when a U.S. Army reconnaissance team spotted two suspicious figures near a main road in Tal Afar in northwestern Iraq. That meant it was go-time for Sgt. Darnell Cooper and his fellow soldiers manning a nearby checkpoint.
Read his story: Purple Heart recipient survived two explosions in Iraq
-
Paul Dixon: U.S. Army
Faith is what kept Paul Dixon going throughout his time in the U.S. Army in Iraq. His company was responsible for bringing enemies into the realm of the main infantry for battle: a dangerous job. He was injured and hospitalized, and he is now opening up to discussing the PTSD he carries with him.
Read his story: Faith guided an Army colonel through 30 years of service
Harold Duanne Eifert: U.S. Air Force
Harold Eifert was a vital part of military missions for both the Air Force and ground forces: he trained in military meteorology to protect aircraft and personnel during missions.
Read his story: Air Force veteran provides weather forecasts critical to military missions
Kara Grady: U.S. Navy & Navy Reserve
Kara Grady aspired to join the U.S. Navy and had her wish come true. She is now forming a foundation to assist veterans, cancer patients and their families to give additional support.
Read his story: A respite for warriors: Veteran hopes to open retreat center
Tom Kreyling: U.S. Army Signal Corps
Tom Kreyling suffered terrible burns while performing the crucial task of cable splicing during Vietnam. He is still healing from the burn scars, as well as the painful memories. A recent Honor Flight opened him up to recovery.
Read his story: Two months in Vietnam; painful memories that last a lifetime
Mike Lavin: U.S. Army
Michael Lavin, U.S. Army veteran, served in Vietnam as a commanding officer over a vital cargo haul team. He is now tracking down the men he served with to allow them an opportunity to openly share what they went through.
Read his story: He wanted to forget Vietnam, now he works to keep the memories alive
Guy Leonard: U.S. Marine Corps
Guy Leonard joined the “walking dead” infantry division in Vietnam, where he had to fight for his life and prove his endurance on the battlefield.
Read his story: When your mess kit knife becomes your only weapon: A Marine’s survival story from Khe Sanh
Joseph Middendorf: U.S. Army
Joseph Middendorf was one of the brave gunners responsible for protecting a medic, allowing the doctor to save wounded during Vietnam. Though he was wounded fifty years ago, he recently received his Purple Heart.
Read his story: Nearly 50 years later, a Vietnam veteran receives Purple Heart
William Newton: U.S. Navy, Army National Guard
After 14 years in the U.S. Navy, William Newton was finally back in civilian clothing. But it didn’t last long — at an age when some soldiers are looking forward to retirement, Newton decided to enlist again, this time as a combat medic with the Army National Guard.
Read his story: Boot camp times two: Navy veteran signs up to serve in the Army National Guard
-
Rusty Pendleton: U.S. Army
Winston "Rusty" Pendleton recalls serving in the Battle of the Bulge during WWII and his encounter with concentration camps following the siege.
Read his story: Stopping Hitler’s last offensive: Veteran recalls fierce fighting, bitter cold in Battle of the Bulge
Rick Rajkovich: U.S. Marine Corps & Missouri Army National Guard
Richard Rajkovich’s three-generation line of military service foreshadowed his time in the U.S. Marine Corps, serving in Vietnam, and he later joined the Missouri National Guard. His daughter is continuing the family’s tradition in the Army.
Read his story: Veteran is third-generation military – his daughter makes it four
Mendel Rosenberg: U.S. Army
Mendel Rosenberg was a Jew living in Lithuania when the Nazis carted off his family. Upon being liberated by American soldiers, he went to America and was drafted to serve, which he did out of gratitude to the country that saved him.
Read his story: St. Louis Holocaust survivor writes understated but powerful memoir
Robert Schultz: U.S. Marine Corps
Inspired by a Hollywood film on the Marines, Robert Schultz became a Seagoing Marine in WWII, serving on naval warships and surviving kamikaze attacks.
Read his story: Hollywood inspired him, but a Marine’s WWII experiences in the Pacific were laced with grim realities
Ben Stabler: U.S. Army
When U.S. Army veteran Ben Stabler talks to high school students about his experiences while serving in Iraq, he doesn’t sugarcoat anything. He tells of times being sent directly into danger, when his battalion was sent to Dora, a Baghdad neighborhood known for violence
Read his story: An Army veteran’s straight talk brings history to life for high school students
-
Eugene Ulrich: Army Air Corps
Eugene Ulrich faithfully kept a journal throughout his 50 flight missions during WWII, giving a peek into what the life of an Army Air Corps navigator was like.
Read his story: 50 WWII missions and 100 years of life: A Missouri man’s journal is a witness to history
Jay Vermillion: U.S. Marine Corps
The Marines taught Jedidiah Vermillion to never give up. Faced with hardships of brain injury from Iraq and the later loss of his wife, Vermillion has engaged in charity foundations centered around helping service members recover.
Read his story: Wounded warrior relies on what the Marines taught him: Never give up
Ray Zepp: U.S. Army & Army Reserve
Ray Zepp Jr. was quickly promoted to the pilot for a medevac crew during Vietnam. Though he was shot at and faced near-death experiences, his rescue missions saved the critically wounded or dying on the front lines.
Read his story: From jungle mountaintops to low-lying rice paddies: Two-tour Vietnam rescue pilot braved enemy fire to bring wounded soldiers to safety
Active duty and military veterans alike were honored on July 18 where they gathered together with their friends and families at The National Personnel Records Center in St. Louis for a celebratory dinner ceremony.
The backdrop for the event was the National Personnel Records Center’s incredible log of over 100 million personnel files dating as far back as the mid-19th Century. Each day, they receive 4,000 to 5,000 requests for military personnel records.