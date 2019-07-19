In its fourth year, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch Stories of Honor series recounts the honorable tales of local American heroes. The series contains true accounts ranging from the valorous tales of WWII and Vietnam to the present day narratives of bravery in Iraq and Afghanistan.

This year's applicant pool was narrowed down to 20 unique individuals who relayed the ups-and-downs of deployment, training and civilian life at length. These stories personalize service members as more than just the bravest of the brave, but also community members who continue to give back to their neighbors, families and peers.

Active duty and military veterans alike were honored on July 18 where they gathered together with their friends and families at The National Personnel Records Center in St. Louis for a celebratory dinner ceremony. 

The backdrop for the event was the National Personnel Records Center’s incredible log of over 100 million personnel files dating as far back as the mid-19th Century. Each day, they receive 4,000 to 5,000 requests for military personnel records.

Community Coffee Company understands the importance of family and giving back. They proudly support Folds of Honor and have established a partnership with the USO of North Carolina and the Patriot Circle to ensure that military personnel both here and overseas are able to enjoy a rich, smooth cup of Community® coffee.
Soldiers Memorial Military Museum offers programs and outreach services including special exhibits, tours, services for the military community, school programs and lectures.
