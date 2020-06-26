Taking care of the soldiers who take care of the fallen

When a soldier has made the ultimate sacrifice, there is a group of fellow soldiers specially trained to care for their remains with dignity and honor. Taking care of those soldiers who take care of the fallen was a critical part of James Sutter’s job in the U.S. Army.
“The mental fortitude that all my soldiers had to be able to do that mission over and over again, it astounded me,” said Capt. Sutter, 28, of St. Louis County.
“To relate it to people who aren’t in the military — every time you’ve seen a movie about the conflicts in Iraq or Afghanistan, every single time you see a helicopter crash or a soldier get killed, one of my soldiers took care of them. Every single one was a real person that had family left behind...”
A SACRED MISSION
The creed of the Army’s mortuary affairs specialists is “Dignity, Reverence, Respect.” Those words were at the forefront of the sacred mission that fell to Sutter’s soldiers as they readied each fallen comrade to be returned to their families.
From properly recovering and identifying the remains of the deceased, to safeguarding their personal effects, to preparing the uniform a fallen soldier will wear, even in a closed casket — these are among the sensitive tasks that must be performed just so, before a hero’s body is sent on its final journey home.
The job is not for everyone, Sutter said, but knowing the impact the role has on family members back home is powerful.
“It hits real close to home,” Sutter said. “You’re seeing a wallet with a picture in it or a wedding ring. We treat them [the deceased] as family members. We know and we understand and we make sure that we treat everything as if the family were seeing what we were doing and would be proud. But thankfully they don’t have to see what we do.”
The somber responsibility takes a mental toll on those men and women assigned to the Army’s two mortuary affairs companies based at Fort Lee, Virginia, Sutter said.
“Soon after arriving at my mortuary affairs unit, I became well aware of the PTSD issues that affected many of my soldiers,” Sutter said. “The emotional aspect of it all was a key part of what I did. My soldiers knew I cared and that I was there for them. We were able to keep those soldiers in a positive place.”
WEST POINT CADET
Growing up in south St. Louis County, Sutter was inspired by his father’s experience as a West Point cadet and his stories of serving as an officer in the Army.
“I grew up having him be the person I looked up to the most,” Sutter said. “He always would look back and [remember] those times as being fond and developmental years.”
When Sutter earned an appointment to West Point during his senior year at Oakville High School, he knew it was an opportunity he couldn’t pass up. After graduating from West Point with a degree in management and a commission as an officer, Sutter was stationed at Fort Lee, where he served first as a platoon leader and then executive officer of one of the Army’s two active-duty mortuary affairs companies.
As executive officer, Sutter helped manage the logistics of the company’s platoons rotating in and out of deployment. In addition to caring for the men and women who died while serving overseas, his company was on call for assisting in mass-fatality disasters at home — such as hurricanes, mass shootings and the current COVID-19 crisis.
The role required regular planning for multiple scenarios as well as coordination with other branches of the military and agencies including FEMA and the FBI.
Sutter later served at Fort Hood in Texas, where he helped manage logistics for the 1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade.
He credits his West Point education for teaching him to be a quick learner and the Army for his ability to get along with people from all backgrounds. The military is a path he would encourage young people to consider.
“I would say as long as you’re doing it for the right reasons, it will give you the chance to travel the world, learn a lot of things and meet a lot of people, as well as serve your country,” he said. “It will set you up for success.”
