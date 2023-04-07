For 13 anxious days in October 1962, Joseph D. Swartz, a brand-new U.S. sailor on his first-ever cruise, waited as tensions escalated between two Cold War adversaries during the Cuban Missile Crisis.
“It was shocking because right out of electricians’ school, I got on the USS Independence to go to Cuba for my first deployment,” Swartz recalled. “I was afraid we were going to drop bombs. There were nuclear weapons on our flight deck attached to our aircraft. At night we would see all kinds of lightning (in the distance) and we thought it was bombs.”
Swartz, 79, of Mehlville, had joined the Navy shortly after high school. After boot camp and training at U.S. Naval Station Great Lakes, he was assigned to the Independence, a new super-sized aircraft carrier. He stayed at sea for most of his four-plus years of active duty, which included meritorious service during the Vietnam War.
Cuban Missile Crisis
Life onboard the massive ship was like living in a floating city. The multistory supercarrier was home to nearly 5,000 men and more than 100 aircraft and landing crafts. As an electrician’s mate, Swartz helped keep lights, motors, pumps, catapults and all manner of other equipment in working order.
“We took care of every lightbulb on the ship, every battery on the aircraft, plus the landing craft,” he said. “We took care of all the motors and the pumps that make fresh water out of the salt water. I learned a lot of things.”
Soon after Swartz joined the Independence, the United States discovered evidence of the Soviets building nuclear missile sites in Cuba. President John F. Kennedy sent the Independence and more than 100 other ships to set up a ring around Cuba to keep the Soviets from bringing any more military supplies to Cuba and to force the removal of the missiles already there.
During the 13 days of Kennedy’s naval quarantine, the world waited on edge until Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev agreed to dismantle the weapons sites.
“They really didn’t give us a lot of information (about what was going on),” Swartz recalled. “But we did turn around some Soviet vessels headed to Cuba.”
After the blockade, the Independence went on to cruise in the Atlantic and the Mediterranean. Then in 1965, it deployed to the South China Sea in support of operations in Vietnam.
Exemplary service in Vietnam
For exceptionally meritorious service during the Vietnam War, the ship’s crew and air wing received the Navy Unit Commendation. The carrier launched more than 7,000 sorties against military and supply facilities in North Vietnam.
“They flew sorties 24/7,” Swartz said. “We never stopped and nobody ever shot at us but our aircraft came in with lots of holes. It was just constant aircraft in and out.”
Swartz credits the Navy training for his successful civilian career in electronics, starting with McDonnell Douglas, where he worked on wiring F-4 Phantoms, the same aircraft that were launched off the Independence. Later he worked in the audio-visual business and designed and built sound systems for schools, churches, theme parks and arenas, including the then TWA Dome.
He also credits the Veterans Administration for helping him and other “blue water sailors” who never set foot on Vietnam soil deal with health problems from exposure to Agent Orange. Before 2019, when Congress passed the Blue Water Navy Vietnam Veterans Act, veterans such as Swartz, who served on the open seas during the war, had a tougher time proving disability claims due to Agent Orange.
“It is for sure an ongoing problem,” he said of Agent Orange exposure. “But because of the [legislation], I was able to file a claim for the ailments that I have and receive compensation...The VA has been wonderful to me and helped me a lot.”