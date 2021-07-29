WWII Holocaust survivor proudly served for the country who liberated him

Honor their sacrifice. Educate their legacy. An encounter while returning home from a second tour of duty in Iraq led Maj. Dan Rooney, an F-16 pilot with the Oklahoma Air National Guard, …

Instead, he was sent as an MP to guard American soldiers imprisoned at a stockade in Pennsylvania. Once, when several servicemen escaped, he was told to find them and shoot them if necessary.

Rosenberg said he couldn’t do it. He went to his commander and handed him back the rifle and the ammunition and said, “There is no way I’m going to shoot an American soldier after they had liberated me from the concentration camp.”

Two weeks later he was made a company clerk, he said.

Later he was assigned overseas and volunteered to go to Europe but was instead stationed in Tokyo, where he needed a translator to help supervise Japanese mechanics working to repair the Army’s halftracks and tanks and returning them to Korea.

After his two-year enlistment was up, Pfc. Rosenberg returned to Ohio, married and became a naturalized citizen. His employer transferred him to St. Louis, where he went on to build a successful window company, complete his high school diploma and raise a family.

For years, he never spoke of the horrors of his earlier life, though his children knew he suffered from nightmares. Then a friend asked him to speak to students of his religion class.