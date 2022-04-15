 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This content was produced by Brand Ave. Studios. The news and editorial departments of STLtoday.com had no role in its creation or display. Brand Ave. Studios connects advertisers with a targeted audience through compelling content programs, from concept to production and distribution. For more information contact sales@brandavestudios.com.
Young Reservist aims to serve others around the world

Young Reservist aims to serve others around the world

  • 0
Shelby Green, U.S. Navy Reserve

Shelby Green, U.S. Navy Reserve

At 23, Shelby Green has already collected a lifetime of experiences, from volunteering in Africa and climbing Mount Kilimanjaro to working with Afghan refugees in Bahrain.

And there’s more to come. The De Soto native, who serves in the U.S. Navy Reserve, recently relocated to Colorado where she works as a patient care tech in a hospital emergency room while filling her free time with backpacking, snowboarding, ice-climbing and other adventures.

Shelby Green, U.S. Navy Reserve

Shelby Green, U.S. Navy Reserve

“I’m trying everything — it’s a short life,” she said.

Green, a petty officer second class, recently signed up with the American Red Cross in hopes of going overseas to help Ukrainian refugees. Meanwhile, she’s also applying to medical schools. Once accepted, she will put in her bid for a spot in a special Navy program that will help pay her way and lead to a commission as an officer.

Shelby Green, U.S. Navy Reserve

Shelby Green, U.S. Navy Reserve

Ultimately, her goal is an active career in trauma medicine, as a first responder internationally through Doctors Without Borders or perhaps in a search and rescue role. “I want to be outside, anything fast-paced and interesting,” she said. “I can’t be a specialist in [just] one thing.”

People are also reading…

Volunteered for deployment

Shelby Green, U.S. Navy Reserve

Shelby Green, U.S. Navy Reserve

Green enlisted in the Navy Reserve in 2016 when she was a freshman in college. She was majoring in pre-med and working part-time as a certified nurse assistant. She hoped to be assigned as a medical corpsman, but no spots were available. Instead, she became an intelligence specialist.

After completing her training, she volunteered for a one-year deployment to Bahrain. She worked as a lead targeting analyst who was responsible for a team of five other analysts. “It was overwhelming at first,” she said. “I was only 22 at the time.”

While in Bahrain, her unit was selected to set up a medical facility to assist with the thousands of Afghan refugees fleeing their war-torn country. She and her unit are set to receive the Humanitarian Service Medal from the Navy for their hard work.

“We were pulling 24-hour shifts,” Green said. “We would have three or four flights a day with 300 or 400 people on a flight. It was a very humbling experience. It was heartbreaking, but amazing to be able to help in some way.”

An experience in Africa

Shelby Green, U.S. Navy Reserve

Shelby Green, U.S. Navy Reserve

Green was 19 when she joined a volunteer medical mission to Tanzania through International Volunteer HQ, which she found through an internet search. In Tanzania, she worked in a small hospital alongside doctors and nurses and helped transport medicine and supplies to more remote villages in East Africa.

“That experience really set in stone that this is my goal in life,” she said. “It honestly was the best experience ever.”

Shelby Green, U.S. Navy Reserve

Shelby Green, U.S. Navy Reserve

Before returning home to the States, Green was invited to join a group of Canadian medical volunteers on their six-day trip to summit Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa’s tallest peak.

“They had a spot open still,” she said. “I was in good shape, but not having my gear made it pretty difficult. I had to rent gear and buy hiking shoes and socks from a used clothing stand.”

In March this year, Green embarked on yet another adventure – moving to Durango, Colorado – where she works as a patient care tech in a hospital emergency room.

Her contract with the Reserve ends in December, but she hopes to be accepted into medical school and the Navy’s Health Professions Scholarship Program.

VIEW ALL STORIES: STLtoday.com/StoriesOfHonor

SOH presented by banner 2021

Soldiers Memorial Military Museum offers programs and outreach services including special exhibits, tours, services for the military community, school programs and lectures.

Stories are told from the nominee’s point of view. Content produced by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch Marketing Department. The news and editorial departments of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch had no role in its creation or display. For more information, contact marketing@post-dispatch.com
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News

Offers go here

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK