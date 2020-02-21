1960 Studebaker Champ still turns heads

Bruce Kunz Bruce Kunz is a freelance automotive writer. He is a regular contributor for Brand Ave. Studios. Follow Bruce Kunz Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

I’m feeling a bit 'gassy' this morning because in the past two weeks, I have attended two petroleum collectibles (“petroliana”) shows. The week before it was the It’s a Gas! show in Lebanon, Missouri this weekend it was the Gateway Gas & Advertising Show in Springfield, Illinois – two don’t-miss annual events for The FIN MAN & Company (the “company” being Ignacio and Edgar – my latest TKCS-STL participating volunteers for the 2020 season).

On the way back to St. Louis, we exited Interstate 55 at exit 41 to peruse the inventory at Country Classic Cars (CCC) in Staunton, Illinois – my father Charlie’s birthplace. (No, he wasn’t born at Country Classic Cars, but he was born in Staunton, Illinois.) It was the first time these boys had ever seen it, save in passing on I-55. They were duly impressed and the questions flowed abundantly!

Of the over 600 cars in CCC’s inventory, the one that caught their eyes immediately – and from some distance away – was the 1960 Studebaker Champ pickup you see on this page. You couldn’t miss the color, listed as “signal green.” I’m sure it was a custom paint color from one of many suppliers, because that name has been used from 1954 to present by auto manufacturers including no less than Kaiser, Porsche, Buick, Opel, Audi, Vauxhall and GM across the board and in various shades of green.

This one reminded me of my 1971 Ford Pinto decked out in “grabber green.” Yes, I’m not ashamed to admit it, I owned a Pinto (two actually) and I lived to tell about it, even though I was rear-ended in my 1974 model! But that’s another story for another column.