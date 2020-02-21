1960 Studebaker Champ still turns heads

I’m feeling a bit 'gassy' this morning because in the past two weeks, I have attended two petroleum collectibles (“petroliana”) shows. The week before it was the It’s a Gas! show in Lebanon, Missouri this weekend it was the Gateway Gas & Advertising Show in Springfield, Illinois – two don’t-miss annual events for The FIN MAN & Company (the “company” being Ignacio and Edgar – my latest TKCS-STL participating volunteers for the 2020 season).
On the way back to St. Louis, we exited Interstate 55 at exit 41 to peruse the inventory at Country Classic Cars (CCC) in Staunton, Illinois – my father Charlie’s birthplace. (No, he wasn’t born at Country Classic Cars, but he was born in Staunton, Illinois.) It was the first time these boys had ever seen it, save in passing on I-55. They were duly impressed and the questions flowed abundantly!
Of the over 600 cars in CCC’s inventory, the one that caught their eyes immediately – and from some distance away – was the 1960 Studebaker Champ pickup you see on this page. You couldn’t miss the color, listed as “signal green.” I’m sure it was a custom paint color from one of many suppliers, because that name has been used from 1954 to present by auto manufacturers including no less than Kaiser, Porsche, Buick, Opel, Audi, Vauxhall and GM across the board and in various shades of green.
This one reminded me of my 1971 Ford Pinto decked out in “grabber green.” Yes, I’m not ashamed to admit it, I owned a Pinto (two actually) and I lived to tell about it, even though I was rear-ended in my 1974 model! But that’s another story for another column.
The Champ was built from 1960 through 1964 model years. Although the truck was very tough (Studebaker ads claimed you could use the half-ton to carry what other maker’s three-quarter ton models could handle), the 1960 model was the best-selling of the five years and from there, sales fell off each year.
Power for the 1960 models was supplied by a choice of two in-line six cylinder engines, the 170 cubic-inch, 90 hp model or the 245 cubic-inch “big six” which produced 110 hp. Buyers desiring more power could opt for Studebaker’s 259 cubic-inch or 289 cubic-inch engines with either a 2- or 4-barrel carburetor and ranging from 180 to 210 horsepower. Transmissions were offered in 3-speed manual, 3-speed with overdrive, 4-speed and Studebaker’s Flight-O-Matic (does that sound familiar?), built by Borg-Warner, and the same transmission used by Ford. A generous list of rear axle ratios was also offered.
The interior was roomy with its full width bench seat, the same one taken from the Studebaker model mentioned in the trivia question.
FIN MAN FACTOID: The Studebaker Champ was the first pickup to offer a “full-width, sliding-rear window.” Dodge would be the second with their Dakota but that would not come until a decade later. The 1964 model Champs offered air conditioning.
The Champ you see here is a customized “street rod” with a small block Chevy engine and drive-train. It is offered for sale at $9,750.
UPCOMING EVENTS: Okay, you’ve been asking for it, now you’re gonna get it. Breakfast with the FIN MAN will be held this Saturday, Feb. 29 at the McDonalds in Arnold, Missouri at 130 Arnold Crossroads Center. We’ll talk cars and nostalgia, play FINS for FUN to win some really cheesy prizes and more. We’ll gather from 9 a.m-12 p.m. Bring a special car if you own one, and park in reserved spaces. Be there, or be square!
Are you ready for a road trip? The Indy Advertising Show is being held May 2-3, in Lebanon, Indiana at the Boone County Fairgrounds. Show Hours are Sat. 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Sun. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. There will be an auction Saturday starting at 5 p.m. This is a large and fascinating show with lots of ephemera.
Meanwhile, Keep on Cruisin’!