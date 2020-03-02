2020 Subaru Legacy

Dan Wiese Dan Wiese is a freelance automotive writer. He is a regular contributor for Brand Ave. Studios and to AAA Midwest Traveler magazine's online Web Bonus. Follow Dan Wiese Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

When the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety last month reported its top safety picks for the 2020 model year, the all-new Subaru Legacy was one of the 64 honorees.

Furthermore, of the 64 vehicles christened an IIHS "Top Safety Pick," 23 were deemed such overachieving examples of automotive bubble-wrap that they were further declared a "Top Safety Pick Plus." And, yeah, Legacy was one of those, too.

This thing wrings its hands over passengers like a doting grandma.

For the all-new seventh-generation of this midsize sedan, Subaru has updated Legacy without messing with its legacy. Remaining intact is this guy's reputation for being as sensible as comfy shoes and as reliable as mom's love -- roomy, functional, practical, safe and affordable.

It almost goes without saying that the road grip of all-wheel drive and Subaru's ever-concerned safety au pair, the EyeSight suite of driver-assist technologies -- adaptive cruise control, lane-centering assist and more -- are both standard on every Legacy.

This 2020 Legacy is available in six iterations: base, Premium, Sport, Limited, Limited XT and Touring XT. XT models get a new, 2.4-liter, turbocharged, horizontally opposed four that makes 260 hp and 277 lb.-ft. of torque. Everything else carries over a massaged, 2.5-liter, naturally aspirated flat four that's good for 182 hp and 176 lb.-ft. of grunt -- modest increases over last year of, respectively, 7 hp and 2 lb.-ft.

Either way, the proceedings are managed by a CVT automatic with an "8-speed" manual mode.