2020 Subaru Legacy

When the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety last month reported its top safety picks for the 2020 model year, the all-new Subaru Legacy was one of the 64 honorees.
Furthermore, of the 64 vehicles christened an IIHS "Top Safety Pick," 23 were deemed such overachieving examples of automotive bubble-wrap that they were further declared a "Top Safety Pick Plus." And, yeah, Legacy was one of those, too.
This thing wrings its hands over passengers like a doting grandma.
For the all-new seventh-generation of this midsize sedan, Subaru has updated Legacy without messing with its legacy. Remaining intact is this guy's reputation for being as sensible as comfy shoes and as reliable as mom's love -- roomy, functional, practical, safe and affordable.
It almost goes without saying that the road grip of all-wheel drive and Subaru's ever-concerned safety au pair, the EyeSight suite of driver-assist technologies -- adaptive cruise control, lane-centering assist and more -- are both standard on every Legacy.
This 2020 Legacy is available in six iterations: base, Premium, Sport, Limited, Limited XT and Touring XT. XT models get a new, 2.4-liter, turbocharged, horizontally opposed four that makes 260 hp and 277 lb.-ft. of torque. Everything else carries over a massaged, 2.5-liter, naturally aspirated flat four that's good for 182 hp and 176 lb.-ft. of grunt -- modest increases over last year of, respectively, 7 hp and 2 lb.-ft.
Either way, the proceedings are managed by a CVT automatic with an "8-speed" manual mode.
We drove a Legacy Limited powered by the base engine. Not surprisingly, acceleration was leisurely. Bring lunch for that trip to 60 mph, which will take about 8-and-a-half seconds. In cruising mode, however, Legacy feels quiet as a library and stable as grandma and grandpa's marriage.
In 150 miles, a little highway, mostly city, we got 25 mpg.
Inside, room is great up front in pleasant bucket seats that are comfy and well bolstered. In back, there's a big step-over into the rear footwell but, once back there, passengers will find room good. A tall passenger behind a tall driver will do fine.
Our Limited showed an elegant, mostly black cabin with classy satin-metal accent trim. And all outboard positions, front and rear, featured heated seats. Nice touch.
However, that comfort perk also was an example of how Legacy sometimes makes things needlessly complicated. Drivers seeking to engage the heat-seat function will look in vain for a simple button on dash or console. Instead, he or she is required to engage the Driver Climate menu on the infotainment screen. From there, one then can access the heated seat.
Ditto the "sync" function for the dual-zone climate control, which also lives in the Driver Climate menu. No hard button.
Oh, and should you wish to cancel the ever-irritating auto-engine-shutoff feature, which vibrates the entire car when the engine kicks back on at stoplights, you won't find a hard button on dash or console. Nope. You have to engage the "car" menu on the touchscreen, then select "Others" from choices of "Vehicle Control," "Driving Assistance" and "Others." Then you can have your engine-idle druthers.
Regarding infotainment, our Limited boasted an attractive, vertical, tablet-like screen that, in one make-it-easier move, provided knobs for radio volume and tuning. But the system is menu-intensive. Plan owner's manual time.
From a styling standpoint, this guy sees no need to don a zoot suit. True, the neighbors won't look twice, but its haberdashery won't encourage sarcasm from wiseacres, either. Legacy's latest appearance -- wider fenders, higher trunk -- is understatedly handsome. Conservative, inoffensive.
And all that -- room, safety, more -- pretty much makes Legacy wish-fulfillment for most buyers of midsize family sedans, who generally prize practicality and protection over panache and pizzazz.