Teacher Appreciation Week highlighted by virtual celebrations, appreciation from parents

Throughout the school year, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Newspapers in Education (NIE) celebrated the positive impact teachers had on our region by honoring a Teacher of the Month. Readers submitted nominations and our panel selected the winning teachers. Each teacher received a celebratory ceremony and a gift card from Elco Chevrolet.

Teacher Appreciation Week is May 4-8, and celebrating teachers for their contribution to education is as important as ever. With an unprecedented pandemic shuttering schools, this has never been more apparent. Many parents are working from home and taking on a teaching role themselves. During this time, families are appreciating the creative ways teachers keep their students up-to-date and help raise the morale for both students and parents.

“My family has always loved and appreciated our wonderful teachers, but this pandemic has brought to light exactly how much they are a part of our essential village,” said Erin Chinnici, mother to two elementary students at Sappington Elementary in the Lindbergh School District.

New technology, new focus

Teachers in the region are using new technologies to keep up with schoolwork, as well as check on their kids emotionally. “I have to say I am impressed with the e-learning process, especially given that it was put together so quickly. Our school is holding Zoom meetings for every class, online assignments, testing and individual tutoring or help,” said Tracy Jacobsen, mother to a middle schooler at Gateway Science Academy. But not everyone has access to technology, which is why districts are working to provide many options for students, as well as being understanding of their current situation.