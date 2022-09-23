Art teacher encourages students to follow their passion

For art teacher Theresa Hopkins, encouraging students to find their passion has been the mantra of her teaching career that has spanned 25 years. She started with St. Louis Public Schools, and after eight years, moved to Washington Elementary in Normandy.
“I learned more at Washington Elementary than I ever did in college,” said Theresa Hopkins. “From the teachers, principals, to the students, they all taught me about community, teamwork, trust, digging deep and having a growth mindset.”
After taking a year off to care of her mother, Hopkins returned to teaching in 2015 at Jefferson Elementary.
“I really hit the jackpot there,” said Hopkins. “I started Jefferson Art Academy. The students at Jefferson are brilliant artists. The Academy and I have had so many community projects and the kids have sold a ton of artwork over the last few years.”
Beyond the box
While Hopkins focus is on art, it’s through this medium that she encourages her students to explore their creativity and expand the limits of their learning.
“In my class, I try to push students to branch out beyond their boxes,” said Hopkins. “I put artists in front of them that they may have never seen before. I make sure that I expose them to as much of the outside world as possible. We take many field trips. I teach them about the content before we arrive so that they can speak intelligently about the exhibits and ask the docents questions that they may not even know the answers to.”
Importance of heritage
Hopkins philosophy also translates into the classroom and how she empowers her students to embrace their heritage and their community.
“My students are 99.9% African American,” said Hopkins. “I make sure that I expose them to as many African American artists as I can within our curriculum. If I’m teaching about pop art, I’m having students explore Andy Warhol’s imagery, but create art in that style of famous Black historians, and even themselves. Pride is a huge factor in my instruction.”
Hopkins’ nominator highlighted this pride and sense of community in her teaching style as a reason for submitting her for the September Teacher or the Month. Hopkins received a $250 gift card courtesy of Elco-Chevrolet Cadillac.
While Hopkins appreciated the accolades, she stressed that she would much rather the spotlight be cast on her students – who she admits – will probably find her award to be ‘cool.’
No matter what, she is hopeful her students can find their passion, and make it their life goal.
“It may not be art, it may not be reading, it may not be sports," said Hopkins, "but find that thing that makes you want to get up every day and life will be your playground.”
To nominate a teacher for the Teacher of the Month program, visit STLtoday.com/contests.