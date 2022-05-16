Art teacher sparks curiosity in her students

Catherine Hund’s teaching journey began a little later than most. For much of her adult life, she spent time out of the classroom – leading before and after-school programs, writing grants and creating club opportunities for kindergarten through the fifth grade. In 2012, she applied to Teach for America, and was accepted into the program in 2013. She began teaching at the Saint Louis Public Schools as a first grade teacher and stayed in that position for three years.
“Sometime during my third year of teaching, I realized that I was teaching a large part of my core content of reading, writing, math and science through art and creative exploration,” said Catherine Hund. “I studied for my art certification and applied for an open visual arts position in our district. I’ve been teaching art for six years and love it.”
Facilitator of Creativity
Hund’s classroom turned “makers lab” is a hub of activity and creativity for the pre-K through fifth grade students she teaches at Mullanphy – Botanical Garden Investigative Learning Center. Her unique approach to creative learning starts at the beginning of the year, when she introduces her students to the basics of the makers lab. She sets expectations for safely using tools and supplies, shows how to gather materials and introduces the ideas of studios – or centers – to the class. These studios range from recycling, drawing, building/architecture to painting, with new studios being added throughout the year.
People are also reading…
“What I introduce and when, really depends on what the students express interest in,” said Hund. “This year we had a textiles studio where kids could hand sew and embroider, a design studio where kids designed and painted their own shoes and clothes, a spinner/top center where students designed, built, and battled their own tops and a teacher-led tools course so students could learn how to safely use a rotary tool, a wood burner and a hot glue gun. Next year, I am hoping to introduce machine sewing and screen printing.”
Hund sees herself as a facilitator of creativity by giving students the foundational skills in art, then allowing them to discover and explore on their own.
“I am infinitely curious and hope to spark the same curiosity in my students,” said Hund. “I encourage them to ask questions, discover connections and follow ideas to their completion. I want my students to make mistakes along the way so they can work through the problems on their own. I am always there as a resource if and when a student needs help, but what they want to pursue is largely up to them.”
More than Art
To Hund, there is much more to art than the elements and principles of art itself. She teaches the latter, but she focuses heavily on skill building in her classroom.
“Through the various studios in the makers lab, my students are introduced to cutting, building, sewing and other skills that build fine motor development, as well as spatial relationships, “ said Hund. “I love the busy hum of my classroom when kids are working on things that they are truly interested in. On any given day, you can walk into my classroom and see small groups of kids working on projects like drawing, beading or drilling holes in recycled bottle caps to create tops or building Lego cities.”
Hund was nominated by a colleague who found her innovative teaching style helped students become more confident in themselves by introducing them to different experiences.
“I think confidence comes, in part, by understanding that you are seen and heard,” said Hund. “I believe kids in my room know that their ideas and opinions matter. I think my students also know that their ideas and opinions are safe in my room. I want them to believe that all ideas are valid – even the ones that won’t work or seem outlandish.”
Hund received a $250 gift card courtesy of Elco-Chevrolet Cadillac for being named the May Teacher of the Month.
“I’m proud of the honor of being named Teacher of the Month,” said Hund. “I really love my students and feel lucky every day that I get to do what I do, and it is really great to be able to share some of what we do with others.”
To read all the stories in the 2021-22 Teacher of the Month program, visit STLtoday.com/teachers.
Content produced by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch Marketing Department. The news and editorial departments of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch had no role in its creation or display. For more information, contact marketing@post-dispatch.com.