Classroom, field, everyday life: Coach Jamie Stokes instills work ethic in his students and athletes

Jamie Stokes takes a dynamic approach to education. He is both a teacher and a coach. In his world, the two seamlessly intertwine.
In his standard 9-to-5, he is teaching his students important resources like health, physical education and how to properly lift weights. After hours, he coaches high school athletes in cross country and baseball. Whether in the classroom or on the field, both of his roles at Winfield High School revolve around encouraging, building up and training his students — not only in athletics, but in their everyday lives.
Stokes considers it a privilege that his job allows him to help his students and athletes understand the importance of moving and being physically active. That’s his favorite thing about his job.
He also appreciates that his role allows him to interact with students in an open environment — and take a hands-on approach. His teaching style is facilitative and demonstrative, allowing him to connect with the kids in a meaningful way. That’s why his students consider him to be more of a mentor and confidante than a teacher or coach.
The key to being a great coach
Teaching, however, wasn’t his initial trajectory. “I never really planned to be a teacher until I was asked to help coach football,” he said. “After the first day of practice, I loved instructing and helping these young guys. That following week I began the process of changing my major to education.”
His students are sure glad he did. Former student and athlete, Kadence Berry, described Stokes as “pretty dang close to perfect!” She emphasized that he was always a person she could count on —whether in the classroom or on the field. “I know that whether I need to talk, need advice, need to cry or when I just need to laugh, he is there.”
When asked what makes a great coach, Stokes’ reply was simple: “The best coaches are the ones that build relationships.”
Having coached football, track, cross country, golf, wrestling and baseball over his 14 years of being in the field, he is no stranger to using sports as a way to build connections with teens. If the many kids who have left imprints on the field and sing his praises are any indication, Coach Stokes has been successful in living this philosophy.
“I want my students and athletes to walk away from my programs knowing that, regardless of win [or] loss or [what] records or grades they got on an assignment, that I care about them as humans and that I am always here for them...
“Ten years down the road most players will forget about the scores and stats of games, but they will always remember the time that coach helped them through a tough time,” he said.
Work ethic over winning
Winning and being No. 1 isn’t as important to Stokes as showing up and putting your best foot forward. He believes that his students and athletes don’t have to be the best or the biggest to be successful, they just have to have a good work ethic. To him, discipline far exceeds wins and medals.
“There is a quote, ‘hard work beats talent when talent fails to work hard.’ I truly believe that,” he said. “As a coach, I have witnessed athletes who are full of natural talent that get passed up because they get outworked by lesser talent. As a student and an athlete, I think one of the most important skills that transfer over to being successful in a career and in life is work ethic.
“I want my student and athletes to be the best they can be in class, on the field and in life,” he said.
Being honored as St. Louis Post-Dispatch teacher of the month makes everything Stokes does as an educator “worth it,” in his opinion. Stokes received a $250 gift card from Elco Chevrolet and a bouquet from Walter Knoll Florist in honor of his nomination.
This content was produced by Brand Ave. Studios. The news and editorial departments of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch had no role in its creation or display. For more information about Brand Ave. Studios, contact tgriffin@brandavestudios.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!