From the stage to the classroom – It’s all about building relationships

Andrea Hayes - group

Pictured from back left: Jennings Senior High principal Dr. Debbie Jones-Fowler, former student Alexandria Seay, Marion Hayes III, Teacher of the Month Andrea Hayes, St. Louis Post-Dispatch NIE Manager Jennifer Broach, Superintendent Dr. Paula Knight and Assistant Superintendent of Secondary Education Dr. Charmyn Andrews.

Andrea Hayes didn’t always know she wanted to be a teacher. But long before she stood in front of a chalkboard, she stood on a stage. During her years with the St. Louis Black Repertory Company, she taught younger actors and dancers during the summer program and realized she had a knack for working with kids.

She had a business degree already, but eventually made the decision to go back to school to be a teacher. She received her master's about 15 years ago and has been teaching ever since.

“My favorite thing about teaching is building relationships with the students,” said Hayes. “Before you even get into the content, it’s about my students and getting to know them and watching them grow.”

Hayes teaches ninth grade English at Jennings Senior High and College Prep Academy in St. Louis County. She loves watching her students become better readers and react to stories.

“I enjoy watching their reactions when a character does something that is beyond their understanding,” said Hayes. In stories like The Cask of Amontillado by Edgar Allen Poe, the motivations of the main character can be hard to understand, and leads to vibrant discussions among students as they interpret the information.

Tough but fair

The pandemic has taken a toll on her students over the last few years. Her current ninth graders missed the ability to be in person for most of middle school. It’s created learning gaps, especially on their social and emotional skills. It has been a tough transition for everyone.

Hayes says she has a “tough-love” approach with her students. She nurtures and celebrates them, but she also holds them accountable and talks to them earnestly.

When students come to her with a question, she doesn’t want to just teach them the answer, but help them learn how to find answers themselves. She often has them look something up and tell her what they found instead of vice versa.

“I hope they become lifelong learners,” said Hayes, “and reflective thinkers.”

Andrea Hayes

Pictured from left: Teacher of the Month Andrea Hayes and St. Louis Post-Dispatch NIE Manager Jennifer Broach.

Performance and perseverance

Hayes has never completely left dance behind. She spent many years teaching the dance team, teaching her students in another immersive way other than in the classroom. While she is no longer able to coach full-time, she still gives pointers and helps students with their technique whenever she can.

“I thought I went through a lot as a kid, but our students have a lot going on. They go through so much,” Hayes said. “They are really, really resilient. They’re intelligent and creative. I’m just always in awe of my students…

I’ve learned from them how to be resilient.”

It was one of those former students who nominated Hayes and followed her in her footsteps. Now she teaches just down the hall from her favorite former teacher.

Hayes was honored with her nominator and coworker, brother, principal, assistant superintendent and superintendent. As part of her award, she was given a $250 gift card from Elco-Chevrolet Cadillac.

Teacher of the Month program, visit STLtoday.com/contests.

 
