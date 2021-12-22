Content produced by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch Marketing Department. The news and editorial departments of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch had no role in its creation or display. For more information, contact marketing@post-dispatch.com.
In a small community, teacher inspires her kids love of learning year after year
Content produced by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch Marketing Department. The news and editorial departments of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch had no role in its creation or display. For more information, contact marketing@post-dispatch.com.
Megan Pfeiffer began teaching 13 years ago at Zion Lutheran School and has been there ever since. She was inspired by her love of kids and helping them have what she calls “the lightbulb moment.” At the small school, she has a sixth grade home room and teaches science and math to fifth through eighth graders.
“I just love to help kids learn,” she said.
Mrs. Pfeiffer loves teaching science especially because of how hands on it is. The experiments she conducts with her students are an important part of the class.
During the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, they unfortunately had to pivot from some of those experiments. She led more demonstrations and, even while able to stay in person for school, they utilized digital technology more.
Now, she says, they’re getting back to the hands-on experiments she loves.
A tight-knit community
One of the most important lessons Mrs. Pfeiffer has learned from her students over the years is that every kid is different. She tries to always understand where they are coming from and have empathy for what they may be going through.
“I hope they know that they were loved and cared for, and they can always come back if they need anything,” said Mrs. Pfeiffer. According to her husband who nominated her, they do. In the small community, many students come back to pay a visit to their teacher.
In addition to teaching core studies, Mrs. Pfeiffer also is a volleyball and basketball coach for the school. Her own two daughters now attend the school as well.
Her students’ adoration was clear during her award ceremony, where the entirety of Zion Lutheran School gathered to cheer and clap for her. Her husband (and nominator) also attended and shared how hard she works behind the scenes to give her students all the attention she can.
She said receiving the award was “very humbling.” As part of her award, Megan Pfeiffer received a $250 gift card from Elco Chevrolet-Cadillac. If you would like to nominate a favorite teacher for the Teacher of the Month program, visit STLtoday.com/contests.