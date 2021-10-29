Local kindergarten teacher helps students find a friend in books

In her kindergarten class, students make time for reading every single day to help begin that all-important relationship with books. As they go to pick out a book from the classroom library each day, she encourages them to “find a new friend.”

“Kindergarteners are a trip! They are the funniest people you’re ever going to meet,” said Mrs. Flanders. “I think my favorite thing about teaching kindergarten specifically is watching those little lightbulbs go off over the top of their heads when they when they realize something for the first time!”

Mrs. Flanders also says she has a hands-on teaching style and most of their learning is done through play. Her students are building things, creating things, exploring and asking questions.

The pandemic took an obvious toll on that play style at first! But now in the third year, their classes are beginning to adjust. “I think making sure the kids have a relationship with me, whether they are in-person or whether they are virtual, so I can share my enthusiasm for learning and what we do has really kept us going,” said Mrs. Flanders

A new generation of readers