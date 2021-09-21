Local teacher learns to build kids’ trust in a virtual world

For 24 years, Kelly Sander never had a challenge quite like the 2020-2021 school year. Her kids, who she was used to interacting and collaborating with, were no longer face-to-face. Many struggled with technology and she could only recognize them by the small icon they were represented by on the screen. But it was her role navigating kids through the virtual school atmosphere that earned her a nomination for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch Teacher of the Month.

Mrs. Sander spent much of last year staying late on Zoom calls and checking in on kids to make sure they haven’t fallen behind. “Building trust looked a lot different last year,” she said. “But they knew they could rely on me.” Less time was spent on teaching history so much as checking in with everyone to see how they were.

New school year, new experiences

Now kids are back in class and she looks forward to getting back to the experiential teaching style she loves. Some kids she taught last year are back in new social studies electives and she’s seeing their faces in-person for the first time.