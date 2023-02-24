Every month, the community nominates their favorite teachers and educators from the St. Louis region to be the St. Louis Post-Dispatch Teacher of the Month. February’s winner is Susan Heidorn, a seventh grade math teacher at Ferguson Middle School in the Ferguson-Florissant School District. Ms. Heidorn received a $250 gift card courtesy of Elco-Chevrolet Cadillac.
Describe your teaching experience.
This is my 25th year of teaching. I completed my student teaching in San Antonio, Texas, and taught there for four and a half years before coming to St. Louis. I wanted to return to the St. Louis area to be closer to my family. I was a proud Bulldog teacher at Berkeley Middle School for 16 years in the Ferguson-Florissant School District (FFSD). Being there for so long, I was able to teach entire families and was so excited to see their names pop up on my roster after knowing their older siblings. When FFSD was redistricted, Berkeley Middle changed to an intermediate school and I have been at Ferguson Middle School (FMS) for the last four years. FMS is a much larger campus with two gyms, an amazing student garden and chicken habitat.
What is your favorite part of your classes and your students?
My favorite part is being a witness to their academic, social and emotional growth. The students maintain data folders and beam with pride as their grades improve. I take pictures of them teaching the class at the smartboard or doing activities in the class and send it to their parents. Celebrating success is so important at this age, so I do it at every opportunity.
What do you consider your teaching style?
I prefer my classes to be activity based with 20 minute station rotations. This amount of time at each station allows the kids to explore and complete the task without losing interest. It is much different than when I went to school, that’s for sure!
What is your goal for your students?
My main goal is to increase their self-confidence in their math abilities. My students are much smarter than they give themselves credit for. There’s nothing quite like a smile of pride from someone who previously didn’t believe in themselves.
Your nominator spoke of you not only being an excellent teacher, but giving back to the community you teach in. Can you elaborate on this?
My siblings and I created a nonprofit organization in honor of our big-hearted parents called Eleven Eleven Organization (EEO). The name is in honor of November 11, 1958, which is their wedding anniversary. EEO currently assists families in crisis with appliances and furniture. As an educator, I can communicate with our counselors and social worker about our family’s needs in times of crisis. Over the years we’ve been able to provide washers, dryers, microwaves, kitchen tables, couches and more thanks to donations from others.
People will reach out to me or my siblings with information about a family who needs assistance. We then contact them to get a list of specific items, and share the list with everyone we know. It doesn’t usually take long to fulfill the need request, so we pick up the donations and deliver to the family. EEO is the liaison in connecting and delivering items and we definitely couldn’t do what we do without the help of others. We have a huge network of family and friends in Illinois and Missouri who assist us with our mission. It takes a lot to ask for help so we want to make the process of getting assistance as quick and easy as possible.
How do you feel about being honored as Teacher of the Month?
It’s a wonderful surprise and my students are eager to spend that huge check on classroom prizes. Thank you kindly, on behalf of myself and the Ferguson Middle School “Rocket” team students.
What are some of the various learning styles in your classroom?
Our classroom thrives on learning stations, varied activities, Math Talks, interactive notebooks, collaborative learning and overall ownership of the classroom itself. Thanks to KidSmart and EEO donations, I am able to provide students with all the supplies needed for every activity. Being prepared with supplies eliminates stress so students can focus on learning. My classroom is very student centered with clear procedures and expectations, which ultimately creates a very safe and comfortable learning environment.
What is a special project you are proud of?
Don’t get this crazy “chicken lady” started! In 2019, I asked the principal if I could bring chickens to FMS and he didn’t hesitate to approve. The chickens are easily seen and accessible to students and staff throughout the school day but safe from predators in this location. They are free-range all day but have a coop for shelter at night. Our “Chicken Tenders” – the chicken club members – have thoroughly enjoyed this unique experience not common in most urban school settings. We have many students who volunteer over the summer to prepare and operate our FMS garden and chicken club booth at the Ferguson Farmers Market on Saturdays. Any profits we make from the market go directly back into raising and tending the chickens. If you want to learn more about the FMS chickens and the Chicken Tenders, you can give them a follow on the student operated Instagram account @ferg_mid_chicks. This project is rewarding for the entire school community, and hands down the best thing I’ve ever done as an educator.
